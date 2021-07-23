The Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld the conviction and 140-year sentence of a former school bus driver on 13 counts of sexually molesting two children.
Fayanne Morosini, who once worked as a driver for a private company that delivered children to District 51 schools and operated a candy store in Grand Junction, was convicted in 2018 on six counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and a victim under the age of 15, six counts of sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse, one count of sexual assault on a child and two aggravated sex offense sentencing enhancers.
The children, who were about 7 and 10 at the time of Morosini’s conviction, were not students who rode on the bus she was hired to drive, which was for a private company, Student Transportation of America.
In her appeal, Morosini’s court-appointed attorney tried to argue that Mesa County District Judge Brian Flynn erred when he allowed the jury unfettered access to five forensic videos and interrogations of the children used during the trial when it was deliberating without first assessing the potential prejudice that might cause.
“Control over the use of exhibits during jury deliberation rests firmly within the control of the trial court’s discretion, and we may not substitute our judgment for that of the trial court,” Judge Daniel Taubman wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges David Furman and Ted Tow.
“A trial court’s failure to assess the potential prejudice resulting from a jury’s uncontrolled access to a video exhibit can constitute an abuse of the court’s discretion,” Taubman added, citing previous court precedent. “However, not every instance of abuse of discretion ‘impairs the reliability of a conviction to a degree that requires reversal.’ ”
According to the ruling, Morosini not only forced the underaged male child to have sex with her on numerous occasions, but also forced the boy to have sex with the girl involved in the case. She also forced the girl to have sex with an adult female friend, who was not identified, the ruling said.
Morosini, 53, is serving her sentence in the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility. Her first parole hearing is in March 2157, according to the Department of Corrections.