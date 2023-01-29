A Grand Junction man convicted for stabbing his roommate in 2018 will remain in prison for a few more years.
Russell Scott Olson was convicted of first-degree assault, second degree assault and crime of violence enhancers for using a deadly weapons, and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The incident occurred after Olson met the victim, identified only as J.B., at a homeless shelter. He later moved in after Olson acquired an apartment through the Grand Junction Housing Authority, even though subleasing was in violation of his rental agreement, according to court documents.
About a year and a half later, after a series of increasingly violent altercations, Olson obtained a temporary restraining order against J.B., claiming he had struck him in the head, and attempted to get J.B. to move out.
But when a hearing came up to make the order permanent, Olson was late and the court dismissed it, prompting J.B. to return to the apartment, where Olson had already boxed up this belongings.
J.B. then went to the housing authority, but they told him he needed to move out because Olson’s rental agreement did not allow him to have a roommate. He didn’t.
“A few days later, Olson was cooking in the kitchen when J.B. entered the room and bumped into him. Olson perceived this as an act of aggression,” Judge Christina Gomez wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Elizabeth Harris and Robert Hawthorne.
“Olson claimed he heard the sound of a kitchen drawer opening and ‘thought J.B. was grabbing a weapon out of this silverware drawer,’” Gomez added. “Olson pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed J.B. in the back three times.”
At trial, Olson tried to argue that he was just trying to defend himself.
In his appeal, Olson’s court-appointed attorney tried to argue that District Judge Gretchen B. Larson erred by rejecting his claim of force against an intruder, declining to admit his entire video interview with police, denying his request for J.B.’s probation file and failing to intervene in prosecutorial misconduct.
The three-judge panel of the appellate court rejected all four.
Olson, 67, currently is serving his sentence at the Buena Vista Minimum Center. His next parole hearing is next year, and his mandatory release date is June 2027.