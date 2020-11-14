A winter weather advisory went into effect for the northern and central mountains of Colorado starting at 9 p.m. on Friday through 6 p.m. today. While anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow is predicted, Grand Junction may be untouched.
“There is a slight chance a trace amount of snow falls (in Grand Junction),” National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Stearns said. “It will get down to right about freezing on Friday night with cooler temperatures again (tonight).”
The National Weather Service forecasted closer to 2-5 inches of snow on Grand Mesa and in the San Juan Mountains. Stearns said the highest accumulation will occur around Steamboat Springs.
After a hot summer, Grand Junction’s fall has proven to be more moderate with temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most of the week. Stearns said the cooler weather is slightly below normal for this time of year, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary.
“Daytime temperatures (today) will be cooler than Friday with low to mid 40s in Grand Junction,” he said. “As we head into next week, it will warm up slightly.”
The National Weather Service expects quiet conditions to return starting Sunday and continuing into next week.
As part of the winter weather advisory, wind gusts up to 55 mph were expected in the in the northern and central mountains.
Similarly, on the Front Range, the National Weather Service in Denver and Boulder issued a high wind warning through this evening. Northwest winds were expected to be to up to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
The Colorado Department of Transportation also cautioned drivers heading through the Interstate 70 mountain corridor over the weekend to beware of the sun glare that occur in the morning on eastbound I-70 at Floyd Hill this time of year. The intense sun glare reportedly occurs from about mile marker 244 to 248, east of Idaho Springs, and can create a blinding glare for those heading to Denver. It starts at around sunrise and lasts until around 8:30 a.m. from November to February.