Firefighters at the Pine Gulch Fire will finally get some relief from the heat today after dealing with extremely hot, dry and windy conditions on Monday. A Red Flag Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for eastern Utah and northwest Colorado.
Ridge winds were expected to reach over 35 miles per hour with relative humidity in the lower teens.
Despite the Red Flag Warning, fire activity was expected to be minimal throughout Monday.
Fire officials hope to open 256 Road and other roads in the next few days to open up for hunting activities to the north.
Pine Gulch spokesperson Tracy LeClair said that while dry and windy conditions had a tremendous impact on the fire’s spread initially, with containment now up to 79%, up 2% from Sunday, the potential for embers to spread has decreased significantly.
“It’s definitely not as big of an impact as there are fewer hot spots today but there are still a couple spots with active fire,” she said.
With such windy conditions, a strong gust could send embers across fire lines and create new flare-ups for firefighters to deal with.
That problem has decreased with so much of the fire contained, but hasn’t been removed completely.
“We haven’t done cold trailing everywhere so there is still potential (for that) but the concern is much smaller than it was two weeks ago,” LeClair added.
The last 100-degree day of the summer for Grand Junction in 2019 was Sept. 1, according to the National Weather Service. While it remains to be seen if August’s record-breaking heat will continue into this month, it is expected to get off to a cooler start.
A cold front moving through the area is expected to cool down Grand Junction starting today with an expected high of around 83.
The normal for Sept. 1 is 87, according to National Weather Service senior meteorologist Norv Larson.
“For the longest time, the coolest temperature in August was 95 degrees,” he said.
Prior to the last week of August, the last day the temperature was expected to be below normal was July 25.
The Pine Gulch Fire started July 31 from lightning at 5:15 p.m.
With cooler temperatures coming in, firefighters will be watching for any rain coming to the area because it could create flash flooding concerns.
“Very small areas of the fire have received rain so far and a very small amount of rain has fallen. Nothing that has tested the soils,” LeClair said.
“We’re not expecting any large rain events this week but we look out into the Pacific Ocean weather patterns to see the impact on the Pine Gulch,”
LeClair said.
Larson expected the cool weather to stay in the area for Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures climb back to the 90s toward the end of the week.
“It’s going to be 90 to 95 from Thursday onward,” he said.
The focus of Monday’s firefighting operations at the Pine Gulch Fire was on assessing, prioritizing and repairing damage from fire suppression activities that were needed to contain the fire.
Firefighters are also continuing backhauling operations of some of the equipment near private structures on the west end of the fire.
Backhauling includes collecting thousands of feet of hose used across portions of the fire.
Crews must prepare the hose to be used again, separating each hose and laying it flat.