Breweries and bars were among the last businesses to reopen in Mesa County as those without takeout options were forced to close for several months.
Copper Club Brewing Co. co-owner Michele Collins said they were able to open for takeout beginning in March but even so, sales dropped by at least “60% easily.”
Collins said there was about a two-week stretch at the beginning of May where business was slowest because customers flocked to restaurants that were allowed to open at 30% under phase 1 safer-at-home guidelines.
“Once Mesa County got the variance, things started to pick up,” she said.
Under safer-at-home phase 2 guidelines, businesses could open at 50% capacity after filling out an application with Mesa County Public Health.
With a capacity of 49 people inside, Collins said staff left 24 chairs at the tables for customers. With an estimated additional 15 outdoor seating spots, Copper Club can only allow around 40 people in the restaurant at a time right now.
“We were a little stressed out about opening, but it’s been flowing naturally and people have been really understanding,” she said.
The first few days were spent welcoming longtime customers back who were just excited to walk through the doors for the first time in a while.
“We have a really good local customer base and regulars were really happy to be able to come back and sit at a patio,” Collins said.
Among those loyal customers to return was Fruita Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kayla Brown.
“We’ve been very close to the Copper Club. I’m there on a weekly basis,” Brown said. “They have some of the best beer in the Grand Valley in my opinion.”
Brown said over the past few months the Fruita Chamber has provided support for local businesses when dealing with Mesa County Public Health.
“We stayed in close contact with small business owners and were that main point of contact between MCPH and small businesses,” she explained. “In my conversations with business owners, most businesses have been very busy since reopening. Our locals really want to support our small businesses and they wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our community.”
“We will continue to push people to go downtown and to the south side of Fruita and will continue to promote our small businesses,” Brown added.
At the Copper Club, business is slowly picking up.
“I was just looking at the numbers, and it is a little slower in June. Festivals were canceled, and we missed big weekends. We’re also typically busier weekend nights with live music,” Collins said.
The drop in June 2020 compared to last year was estimated to be around 5% to 10% for Copper Club as new customer patterns have begun to emerge in what continues to be a strange spring and summer for just about everybody.
While the weekend nights have been slower, weekdays have picked up with more customers in the early afternoon and early evenings. Copper Club cut its hours slightly in the mornings and evenings with the hours now 2 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s been pretty steady from open to close. We have a really local customer base,” Collins said.
She said one person was initially laid off during the closure, but that person is already back to work at the brewery. Employee hours also had to be cut during the closure, but they are back at full staff.
MOVING A BLOCK AWAY
While most Mesa County businesses face an uncertain future, Collins is relieved that the brewery’s plans to move next year are still moving forward.
“The lease starts in September. We will start the remodel and reopen January, 2021,” she said.
Among the highlights of the new building will be a much larger outdoor space, which is currently covered with playground equipment.
“We talked about it before the closure, and it looks like we will be able to move forward with the project,” Collins added.
Brown said the new space will be just off Main Street, a block away from the current location, and will provide Copper Club a lot more room to operate.
“The patio will be huge,” Brown said. “It’s such a popular spot, to have more space to spread out will be a good opportunity for them and the rest of the community.”