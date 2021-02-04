Two Grand Junction Police Department officers were cleared of any charges after shooting 29-year-old Adam Rodriguez in October.
In his decision, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said Rodriguez “continually endangered the lives of those on scene” and felt that the officers’ observations that day were corroborated by witness statements and body-worn camera footage.
The Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team, which is composed of area law enforcement, investigated the incident after the shooting.
According to the background information into what occurred, a woman reported to the Grand Junction Police Department that her vehicle was missing on the morning of Oct. 11, 2020 and officers later located it in Orchard Mesa.
When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over the driver, later identified as Rodriguez, started backing up. He reversed at about 10 to 20 miles per hour and ran into a street sign and eventually got stuck on a raised planter, according to the investigation. Officers reportedly told the suspect and a female passenger to turn the car off and get out of the vehicle.
The passenger exited the vehicle but Rodriguez reportedly freed the car and drove away. Rodriguez allegedly rammed into a corporal’s vehicle head-on and refused to get out of his vehicle. He hit the gas and hit an officer, the report said.
One of the other officers fired a shot into the car as Rodriguez continued to drive.
The officer that was hit by the vehicle also reportedly fired four to five shots into the passenger side door.
Rodriguez later crashed into another car and ran. He was eventually detained and bleeding heavily from his arm.
The female passenger reported to police that Rodriguez had a gun with him during the encounter with officers.
Law enforcement interviewed several eyewitnesses and looked at body-worn camera footage before making their decision about the shooting.
Rodriguez reportedly suffered a gunshot wound through his right hand and a gunshot wound near his left elbow and told officers he didn’t remember large portions of the incident.
In his ruling, Rubinstein said the officers’ attempted use of deadly physical force was authorized under self-defense law.
“The officer and corporal did not fire their weapons when Rodriguez ran into another vehicle. Rather they waited until he hit (another officer) with the vehicle and then accelerated,” Rubinstein explained.
Rubinstein felt his actions posed an immediate threat to the officers.
Following his arrest, Rodriguez was charged with first-degree assault on both of the police officers, among other charges.