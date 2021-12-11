A Montrose state senator known for uttering such colorful comments as, “You can’t fix stupid,” is considering a bid to win the Republican Party’s nomination for the 3rd Congressional District from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.
State Sen. Don Coram said he is considering entering the race for the district not because of Boebert per se, but because of an ever-widening divide between the two major political parties that he sees as extremely unhelpful.
If he does run, he’ll be the second Republican to go up against the controversial Boebert, who stunned the state and district last year when she unseated 10-year congressional veteran U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June GOP primary.
Coram, a Montrose Republican, said he’s gotten a lot of calls from people urging him to throw his hat into the ring, adding that if he does, it won’t be to malign the congresswoman, but to speak for those who are in the middle of that divide.
“I’m doing some due diligence and considering it, but a full decision has not been made,” Coram said Friday. “I’ve been reached out to by a lot of people — Republicans, Democrats, unaffiliateds — who said they like what I’ve done in the Colorado Legislature, and think that I could bring respectful representation to the entire district. I’m not running against anybody. I’m running for Colorado.”
Coram, 73, has spent the past 10 years in the Legislature, five in the House and five in the Senate.
In that time, he’s earned a reputation as someone who is most comfortable when he’s working across the political aisle, regardless of which party controls the Legislature.
He was expecting to run for a final term in the Colorado Senate next year, but can’t now because new legislative maps drew him out of the southwestern district he was representing.
If he gets in, he would join Durango Republican Marina Zimmerman in challenging Boebert for his party’s nomination for the district. That expansive district also was redrawn this year, and went from one that favors Republican candidates by about 5 percentage points to 10, at least based on the results of the past eight elections.
But unlike Zimmerman, Coram said he doesn’t plan to go negative against Boebert, who has drawn national attention for some of her comments on the floor of the U.S. House, in her public appearances and on social media.
“I’m like the old racehorse that’s still got a little run left in him,” Coram said. “We’re in a state right now in our nation where the far left and the far right seem to get all the attention, and the 80% in the middle are left out. Frankly, we as a state and a nation are not getting the job done.”
Over his time in the Legislature, Coram has introduced or been a prime co-sponsor to hundreds of bills, most of which became law. His bills have focused on everything from water supplies to land use to health care.
A miner and rancher by profession, Coram often was the go-to guy from legislators on both sides of the aisle to help them get their measures enacted.
“I’ve been a pretty good negotiator in my legislative career,” he said.
“The party is fine, but I still contend that the R behind my name stands for rural because I have stood out for rural issues whether it was for the Western Slope, San Luis Valley, eastern Colorado or northeastern Colorado,” he added. “I’m willing to make the hard decisions. The right thing is not always easy, but it’s right.”
While Boebert has earned respect from many in the GOP when she touts her support for such things as the Second Amendment, demands for secure borders or calling out Democrats for just about everything they do, she also has been a lightning rod to her detractors.
Coram said a congressional representative can achieve all that without being disagreeable.
“I would run on what I’ve done, on my ability to work with everyone,” he said. “When people call me to ask for help, I don’t check to see what their political affiliation is. I help. Not to pick on her, but we have legislators, especially at the national level, they seem to think they need to play to that small, vocal base. I don’t think that represents America.”
While Coram isn’t known for his technological prowess, he said he at least has a mobile phone, even if he can’t always get a signal in some parts of the district thanks to a lack of adequate broadband in rural parts of the state, another issue he’s also made significant headway in addressing in the Legislature.
There is one thing he won’t do even if he doesn’t decide to enter the race, however, and that is to create a Twitter account.
“The other Donald had a Twitter and I don’t think that worked out that well,” Coram said. “I used to think a cell phone is what you got from jail, but things have changed a lot. I think I can use my wit and my sense of humor, and be very appealing to a lot of the electorate.”