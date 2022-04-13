State Sen. Don Coram officially qualified for the Republican primary election in June on Tuesday, becoming the sole GOP candidate to face U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in her first reelection bid.
The 73-year-old Coram has spent the past 10 years in the Legislature, five in the House and five in the Senate. Because of redistricting, he is barred from running for the Colorado Senate this year.
Instead, Coram announced back in January during a Grand Junction press conference that he would seek the GOP nomination against Boebert, who was first elected to Congress in 2020.
The Montrose resident said he did that because he disliked how Boebert has conducted herself since getting into office.
“I look forward to setting the record straight on the lies Lauren Boebert and her supporters have peddled,” Coram said in a statement. “I will make the case to primary voters as to why I am the most qualified candidate to represent them and their families. Enough is enough. Let’s make Lauren’s first term in Congress her last.”
Coram collected 1,563 signatures to qualify for the June 28 primary ballot, just a few more than the 1,500 minimum needed to do so, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, which officially certified Coram’s status as a candidate on Tuesday.
Ignacio resident Marina Zimmerman, who had difficulty gaining traction in the race, failed to garner the 30% margin needed to get enough GOP delegates at last weekend’s 3rd Congressional District Assembly to get onto the ballot. Boebert got that with little difficulty.
Immediately afterwards, Zimmerman bemoaned to herself on Twitter for not also submitting petitions to qualify, and briefly considered running in the GOP primary as a write-in candidate, going so far as to filling out a write-in candidate affidavit to do so.
On Monday, however, she changed her mind.
“By staying in the race, there is a chance the vote will be split, giving Lauren Boebert another term,” Zimmerman said in a statement. “The goal has always been to oust the far-right extremist Lauren Boebert from out U.S. House. That goal has not changed.”
Boebert didn’t immediately respond to the news that Coram qualified for the primary, but the Silt Republican has repeatedly attacked him since he entered the race, including creating a special website, CorruptCoram.com, alleging that he backed legislation to help enrich himself, a charge Coram denies.
Boebert also has run repeated radio and newspaper ads promoting that allegation.
Meanwhile on the Democratic Party side, Pueblo resident Scott Yates was told Tuesday that he fell short the needed 1,500 signatures to petition onto the ballot by 123 signatures, and officially dropped out of the race as a result. He was one of five Democrats who also failed to qualify for the June primary.
“Coming up short on the number of petition requirements sucks for me, personally, but the larger goal remains,” Yates said. “Our politics has never been idyllic ... but politics as a whole is broken so dramatically right now. Politics as an industry relies on outrage, and works hard to keep anyone out who is not fueled by anger, resentment and fear.”
Yates’ departure from the race leaves three Democrats vying for the right to run against the winner of the GOP primary: Soledad Sandoval of Pueblo, Adam Frisch of Aspen and Alex Walker of Eagle.