U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert didn’t take long to come out swinging against state Sen. Don Coram, her new GOP primary candidate in her first re-election bid.
In one of her first ad campaigns for the primary, the Silt freshman is accusing Coram of using his position in the Colorado Legislature to enrich himself.
“For five years as a Colorado state representative and state senator, Coram used his public office to work across the aisle to push seven pieces of hemp legislation at the state level,” her press release on the ad campaign says. “It was legislation he would personally benefit from.”
First off, Coram has been in the Legislature for 10 years, not five.
Secondly, it’s not uncommon for members of a “citizen’s legislature,” one that is considered only a part-time job for its members, to run legislation related to what they do, lawmakers say. Doing so is not necessarily a conflict of interest, such as lawyers running bills about tort law or medical professionals running health care legislation.
Coram also points out that it was Colorado voters, and not he, who legalized hemp specifically, and the marijuana industry in general.
“Don Coram did not legalize hemp or pass legislation regarding hemp so that he could enrich himself,” his campaign says. “That is a lie, plain and simple.”
Third, Coram did not earn $25 million in those so-called schemes, as Boebert’s campaign claims.
Part of her campaign, which is running in newspaper ads and radio spots, says that one of the bills Coram helped pass, a bill he along with every other lawmaker in the House and Senate voted in favor of, created a new crowdfunding program designed to help get investment money for startups.
One such company was known as Paradox Ventures, of which Coram owned a minority share.
Boebert’s ads claim he made $25 million off of a CBD company in 2017 that amounted to $50,000 per acre of hemp crops, of which he had 500 acres.
Actually, Coram only had 20 acres of hemp, and the venture company went defunct two years ago because the endeavor produced no profits, Coram’s campaign said.
“If I wanted to make a million dollars, maybe I should try ‘consulting’ for an oil and gas firm for $500,000 a year and lie about it on public filings,” Coram said, referring to Boebert’s husband, Jayson. “That seemed to have worked out for others in this race.”
Boebert failed to report the $460,601 income her husband earned in 2019 when she filed her first financial statement with the Federal Election Commission. That figure wasn’t known until she filed her second statement last year, showing he also earned $478,386 in 2020 from the same oil and gas consulting services.
Coram, like others, have pointed out that Boebert has advocated and voted for things that related to the oil and gas industry, saying that would constitute “enrichment.”
“Bottom line, this is just another production created by Lauren Boebert to distract from her record as an out-of-touch extremist who would rather spend time defending the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene than doing her job representing the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District,” Coram said.