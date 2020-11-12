A sweeping Colorado public lands bill that twice has passed the U.S. House of Representatives has been granted a Senate hearing in the lame-duck congressional session.
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy, or CORE, Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., will get a hearing at 12:30 p.m. MST on Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests & Mining. It’s one of several bills the committee will consider in the hearing.
The CORE measure would permanently withdraw some 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from future federal oil and gas leasing. It would provide wilderness or other designations covering nearly 100,000 acres in the White River National Forest along the Continental Divide, creating the first National Historic Landscape at Camp Hale, where 10th Mountain Division ski troops trained during World War II.
It also would designate wilderness or other levels of protection for 61,000 acres in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado, resolve lingering uncertainty regarding the Curecanti National Recreation Area west of Gunnison by formally designating its boundaries, and work to get the Bureau of Reclamation to provide more public fishing access to make up for that lost when Blue Mesa and other reservoirs were created on the Gunnison River.
The CORE bill passed the House in October 2019, and in July it again passed the House, as an amendment to the House version of the 2021 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act.
U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, voted against those measures, saying in part that the CORE bill doesn’t adequately address concerns in western Colorado.
Lauren Boebert, who defeated Tipton in the Republican primary and won the November general election to replace him, came out in opposition to the CORE bill this summer, saying in a news release it is a “land grab” that lacks local stakeholder input.
In a news release, Bennet said he introduced the CORE Act “after a decade of hard work and careful negotiation by local leaders to design the new protections in the bill.”
“I’m glad that the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will finally hold a hearing on this bill,” he said.
A Bennet spokesperson who declined to be identified said Wednesday that while his office is happy about the hearing, it would have been better for the bill to have gotten a hearing earlier in the year, whereas now that Congress is in a lame-duck session “there’s just not a lot of time before the new Congress starts.”
A new Congress means the bill would have to start again from scratch in the House and Senate if it doesn’t pass this year.
Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., has neither supported nor opposed the bill. Democrat John Hickenlooper, who defeated Gardner in the November election, backs it.
Jim Ramey, Colorado state director for the Wilderness Society, thinks the CORE measure’s best chance for passage would be as part of a defense bill. That bill needs to be passed in a lame-duck session when Ramey thinks possible pandemic-related legislation will be the main focus of attention for Congress.
He said that the fact that CORE will undergo a Senate hearing could boost its chances for inclusion in a Senate defense bill by showing that it’s gone through due diligence not just in the House and during its development over a decade, but at the Senate committee level. He also thinks the Camp Hale aspect of the bill strengthens its case for inclusion in a defense bill.
Said Ramey, “I think it’s a testament to the persistence and doggedness of our senior (Colorado) senator’s efforts working with local communities to finally get this thing moved forward on the Senate side.”