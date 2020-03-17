Colorado is ramping up its testing abilities, and even bringing it to the Western Slope this week, state health officials say.
Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Monday that today it will have a remote testing site located outside of Telluride for 100 pre-selected patients who have already been approved to receive the test, even though there have been no reported cases anywhere in the Four Corners region of the state.
Later this week, that mobile testing facility, which is being operated by the Colorado National Guard, will move to Routt County.
Scott Bookman, incident commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said Monday those locations were selected — with many others in the mountain communities in the days to come — because the state is trying to isolate where the next outbreaks will show community spread.
That’s a reference to the spread of the virus from unknown original sources.
“The goal of the mobile lab is to go to other locations to inform our epidemiologists on potential growing areas of spread so that we can put the appropriate resources in the appropriate places,” Bookman said.
He said currently, there are 131 confirmed cases in the state — with one death reported in El Paso County last week — including the first confirmed case in Garfield County, two in Routt County and eight in Gunnison County.
Late last week, Mesa County saw its first confirmed case, and for now, at least, there haven’t been any reported in Delta, Montrose, Rio Blanco or Moffat counties.
Bookman said that because of increases in testing, the state’s laboratories that conduct them are starting to see a backlog in getting results. To date, 758 people have been tested in state labs.
It is unknown how many more have received the test at private labs that turned up negative because they are not required to report that information.
“The volume of testing continues to overwhelm the capacity of any of our systems,” Bookman said. “The turn-around time at our state labs are several days now. That is a weakness in the system.”
The department announced that is has received additional tests from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also is experiencing a multitude in testing requests. As a result, the CDC has told state health officials that because the tests the two agencies provide are identical, it no longer is necessary to forward Colorado test results to them for confirmation.
As of Monday, 46 of the 131 confirmed cases have been on the Western Slope, with Eagle seeing the most at 22, and Pitkin second at 11. Nine of those 11 are out-of-state visitors.
Nationally, there are 3,487 cases with 68 deaths. Hardest hit states are New York and Washington State, the CCD reports. Worldwide, that number is 153,517 with 5,735 deaths, according to the WHO.