Even before Colorado on Thursday recorded two presumptive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, the national concern over the illness seems to have prompted Mesa County residents to be stock up on cleaning supplies.
Some area stores have seen hand sanitizer, paper towels, bleach and other cleaning supplies fly off the shelves in recent weeks.
The reaction across the country has led to empty grocery store shelves and hand sanitizer price spikes for shoppers online.
At the Safeway located in the Redlands Marketplace, Assistant Store Director Bud Day said the store hasn’t run out of any cleaning products, though there have been some lighter days.
He said he’s seen customers buying water, toilet paper, bleach, and hand sanitizer.
“We’ve been light on hand sanitizer, but didn’t run out,” he added. In fact, the store has implemented a 5-item limit on such supplies, with signs posted in its cleaning supplies aisle.
“To ensure the availability of product to all customers we ask you limit your purchase to a total of 5 items in one shopping trip on disinfectant sprays, wipes and hand sanitizers,” the sign reads.
Albertsons spokeswoman with the Intermountain Division Kathy Holland said the signs were posted at all its mountain region stores, including Albertsons and Safeway stores in the Grand Junction area, southern Idaho, Montana, western Wyoming and northern Utah.
“Naturally, inventory of any product will vary from store to store,” she said. “Customers should check with their local store about specific stock levels. When products run low, we replenish them as soon as the supply chain allows.”
She said the five-item limit is a precaution to ensure everyone gets the products they need.
Cleaning supply shelves at other Grand Junction stores were also looking barren in spots by noon on Thursday.
Wednesday night at the City Market on 12th and Paterson, the aisle with toilet paper and paper towels was barren but being restocked.
Casey Staheli, with Walmart National Media Relations, said it is not the store’s typical practice to comment on increased customer traffic or sales to a particular product or category.
“We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions,” she said.
In a release from the Grand Junction City Manager’s Office on Thursday morning, the city said it remained prepared for a potential coronavirus event.
“Currently, the risk to most Coloradans … is low, and we are confident the health care system in Colorado is prepared to promptly identify and evaluate any suspected cases and minimize disease spread,” the release said. “In the event that (a coronavirus case) occurs in Mesa County, the city wants the public to know that it is taking the necessary steps to handle the event.”
In a message sent from Grand Junction Emergency Manager and Deputy Fire Chief Gus Hendricks on Thursday morning, to prevent the spread of respiratory disease, everyone is asked to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
VeteranS Affairs precautions
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Western Colorado Healthcare System will be taking extra precautions to ensure the health of everyone entering the facility.
Starting Monday, all patients, guests and volunteers will enter the Veterans Affairs Medical Center through the front door at the main building leading into the main lobby. They will be asked a series of questions and there will be no access through any other entrance, according to the press release. Those who refuse to answer the questions will be asked to wear a mask.
Questions will include:
1) Have you experienced fever in the last 14 days?
2) Have you experienced new or worsening cough or shortness of breath in the last 14 days?
3) Have you been exposed to a person with known coronavirus in the last 14 days?
4) Have you traveled to any areas with known coronavirus in the last 14 days?