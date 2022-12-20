When a case goes cold, everyone is frustrated, irritated and disappointed.
An unsolved mystery is like Christmas gift that never gets open.
With most cold cases, there are friends and family that are looking for closure, but sometimes those questions never get answered.
Law Enforcement is frustrated with the unknown too. Everyone just wants to see that case solved. Everyone wants that mystery solved so that cold case file can be closed and moved to the solved case file.
No one wants to finish that mystery book and wonder what happened.
For Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn, Monday was satisfying day. The best kind of day for a man surrounded by death and bad news.
“It’s great, we don’t get a lot of wins in this office,” he said. “It’s still a tragic loss of life but it’s great to get that closure for the family.”
For Yahn, who did not run for reelection, Monday was one of those days that he will remember fondly as he heads off in search of new ventures.
A nameless man whose skeleton remains was found in December 2019 near Gateway, was finally identified.
Trying to provide a John or Jane Doe a name is one of those unsolved mysteries that can torment people like Yahn.
So when this John Doe was identified as Larry Dean Watts, it was a satisfying relief.
Yahn said it was nice to close the book on this cold case with just a few more weeks as coroner, but, he said it’s just part of his job to try and get every case solved.
“Every case we handle is really important to me regardless of the circumstances,” he said. “Every coroner should try their best to close out these cases regardless of where they are at during their term.”
Getting Watts identified has been a mission for Yahn ever since the remains were gathered three years ago.
“I have been working hard on this one since December 2019,” he said.
Born on March 6, 1949, Watts was a Vietnam veteran living in Grand Junction. His family had property in the Gateway area when he was reported missing way back on June 16, 1997.
The body went undiscovered for more than 22 years until a hunting guide scouting the area discovered the remains.
“To be able to let his sister, who is 85 years old, know what happened to her brother is great,” Yahn said.
To have that kind of closure for an 85-year-old family member provides everyone a sense of satisfaction that the mystery was solved.
“But it’s also heart wrenching at the same time,” Yahn said.
With cold cases like this, there’s always hope upon more hope that he is still alive. Maybe he wandered off and was living his best life in Mexico or some other place?
It’s a small sliver of hope, but that was the hope that some family members had.
Closure comes with relief but also that final chapter of grief.
A DNA SOLUTION
When it comes to cold cases today, DNA is the real Sherlock Holmes of this mystery. That’s how Watts was finally identified.
With the remains more than 22 years old, there was little to go on for investigators, but they were going to give up without a fight.
Yahn said there was only a partial skeleton remaining and the only other thing to investigate was the personal items scattered around the remains.
So this case started out pretty cold with very few clues or leads to pursue.
Earlier this fall, Yahn partnered with Othram to determine if advanced forensic DNA testing could help establish an identity for the man or a close relative.
Othram is an American company, founded in 2018, that specializes in forensic genealogy to resolve unsolved murders, disappearances, and identification of unidentified decedents or murder victims.
After receiving the skeletal remains at its lab in The Woodlands, Texas, Othram's forensic scientists developed a DNA extract to build a comprehensive DNA profile for the unknown man. Othram's in-house genealogy team used forensic genetic genealogy to produce investigative leads that were returned to Mesa County Coroner's Office investigators.
Yahn said using the Othram lab to help ID Watts cost $7,500. Yahn used some grant funding to gain surplus funding to help pay for the testing.
“It was very much money well spent,” he said. “I couldn’t think of a better way to spend that surplus money."
As for the ID of Watts, the closure is the ultimate satisfaction.
Cold case solved but there is still one remaining mystery.
When the skeletal remains 22 years old when discovered, the cause of death will likely remain a mystery.
Not having a cause of death for Watts is a little frustrating for Yahn but not too much at this point.
“We’re just happy that he was identified.”
Yahn did say that through the investigation they do not believe there was anything malicious or involving foul play in his death, so that’s a good thing for the family to know.
“It would have been nice to have (cause of death) but the main thing is to get the remains identified to give the family some closure,” Yahn said.
A great sense of satisfaction with only a few weeks remaining as coroner.
In a job where death is the job, he will relish in the satisfaction of a great “win.”
Monday was a great day.