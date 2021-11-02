Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn has identified the motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash Friday as Gary Hayden, 60, of Grand Junction.

According to a press release, the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and the death was an accident.

The crash was reported Friday at about 4:30 p.m. near the area of 27 Road and U.S. 50, police said, and involved a motorcycle colliding with a vehicle.

The Grand Junction Police department is investigating the crash.