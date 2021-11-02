Coroner IDs motorcyclist involved in fatal crash SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn has identified the motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash Friday as Gary Hayden, 60, of Grand Junction.According to a press release, the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and the death was an accident.The crash was reported Friday at about 4:30 p.m. near the area of 27 Road and U.S. 50, police said, and involved a motorcycle colliding with a vehicle. The Grand Junction Police department is investigating the crash. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Crash Motorcyclist Police Highway Motorcycling Grand Junction Motorcycle Police Department Victor Yahn Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView