The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has completed a move to 831 Noland Ave., the county announced in a press release.
The new facility has an increased morgue capacity, going from a capacity of about 8 to a capacity of about 14, and space to grow.
Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said the department needed a new space because its workload is increasing.
Yahn said in an email when he started 10 years ago, the office investigated about 470 deaths per year.
That number was 917 in 2020, Yahn said, and is already at 620 this year.
“Even with this added space, there are times we are close to capacity,” Yahn said.
The facility also has a number of features intended to give families privacy such as a private family meeting room and a large bay that can transfer decedents from vehicles to the morgue out of the public’s view.
According to the release, the facility also has a freezer to keep bodies for longer periods of time, an autopsy suite with large windows to allow those attending the autopsy to view it safely, body lifts to unload decedents and a shower and washer/dryer to decontaminate clothing.
Previously, the coroner’s office used the morgue at Community Hospital, which Yahn said was a great partner.
“The Coroner’s Office is excited to operate out of a facility with proper space and much-needed tools to operate efficiently,” the release stated.
The facility was previously a storage space for the county, according to the release, and cost about $460,000 to renovate.
Yahn said there were no additional costs associated with the move, but there will be an increase in utility costs with new space. Community Hospital will still use its morgue, Yahn said, but he didn’t know what would become of the department’s old office space in the old courthouse