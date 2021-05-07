One byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic is that, with so many people stuck in their homes for long stretches of time, more time was dedicated to cleaning and uncluttering the home.
That byproduct has shown itself in the factors that led CORRecycling to relocate from its 739 Third Ave. location to its new facility at 710 Arrowest Road in Grand Junction, which officially opened Thursday morning.
Based in Grand Junction, CORRecycling specializes in recycling electronics, such as computers and televisions and services customers between Denver and Salt Lake City.
In the past year, it’s seen a major uptick in business, to the point in which the company has found itself overwhelmed at times.
“For one, we’re seeing a 300% increase in the re-marketable computers and laptops and we’re trying to keep up with supply and demand,” said Ken Burns, who co-owns CORRecycling with his wife, Alexia.
“The events we’ve had have been two to three times bigger. We just did an event in Carbondale that was 31,600 pounds in four hours. We did an event down in Delta that was normally 8,000 pounds but was 18,000 pounds this time. We’re seeing a very large increase, and it was very difficult to get trucks in and out. The lot was gravel. We didn’t have pavement. We didn’t have the ability to go vertical. We didn’t have much space for the reuse department. We were just trying to expand all of our operations into a larger facility that would accommodate us more effectively.”
The new facility addresses many of the Burns’s concerns. The company is looking to hire three new employees to help with the continuing wave of electronic recycling.
Ken Burns estimates that CORRecycling will see a 200% increase in e-waste intake in the next nine months. Fortunately, the new facility will be able to handle that load.
The Burnses even installed new high-efficiency LED lights throughout the building in an environmentally conscious move. That’s how dedicated they are to upgrading from their former warehouse.
“Right now, our current time to load a truck is about three hours. We suspect that, in this new building, we’ll be able to do it in 30 minutes,” Burns said. “We have 5,000-square feet instead of 1,000-square feet for the reuse department, so we’re able to use a lot more space and hire more employees. We’re hiring three people right now and we have a covered canopy, a 4,000-square-foot area, where we can take customers in if it’s raining, and if it’s raining, there’s no mud puddles anymore.
“It’s going to be a lot easier for customers to get in and out of the facility here, plus the paved lot, and it’s a lot more beautiful, to be honest.”