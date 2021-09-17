It will take weeks after the Nov. 2 election, and cost thousands of more dollars, before Mesa County elections officials will complete extra recounts and audits of ballots to ensure that the initial count is accurate, county officials were told Thursday.
To help instill voter confidence in the county’s election system in the wake of local, state and federal investigations into possible wrongdoing by Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and some members of her staff, the county is implementing four steps to help verify results of the fall election.
The first will be the normal process of running ballots through newly installed Dominion Voting System tabulation machines, which will provide immediate, albeit unofficial, results of the election on Election Day.
Following that, the county plans to run the same ballots through Clear Ballot voting machines, and then do a hand count of them.
The final step — other than the normal risk-limiting audit that is routinely done after any election — will be to place digital versions of those ballots online so anyone can do their own count.
But to do all that, and meet mandatory deadlines for verifying and certifying the results of the election, will take weeks, said former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who has been named the county’s designated election official while Peters is being investigated for alleged breaches to election security protocols.
“First, we need to complete the election, and right now we’re set to finish the final unofficial results on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and upload those to the state,” Williams said. “The state then on the following Monday, which is the 15th, tells us what to do for the risk-limiting audit. How long the risk-limiting audit takes depends upon how well the various (election) judges do across the state. Sometimes we’re sent into a second or third round.”
The county then plans to start a hand count of the ballots from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17.
If that is completed in that three-week span, then the ballots could be run through Clear Ballot tabulation machines, Williams said.
Currently, 62 of the state’s 64 counties use Dominion machines, but some counties are planning to do the same thing as Mesa, running their ballots through Clear Ballot machines to similarly verify that initial results are accurate.
In a briefing with representatives from Clear Ballot on Thursday, the only other vote tabulation company authorized to do business in Colorado, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners were told that it could cost at least $23,000 to run digital versions of ballots cast in the fall election through their machines.
It would cost “substantially” more to run the actual paper ballots through those same machines, the Clear Ballot representatives said.
The cost of paying election judges to count the ballots would add at least another $100,000 to the cost, but that doesn’t include other costs to election officials such as Williams.
It also doesn’t include having to pay election judges again to witness counting ballots through Clear Ballot machines, something that must be done because those ballots are the permanent record of an election and must be constantly observed.
The county also is spending $3,300 extra to have ballots digitized so voters can do their own hand counts if they choose.