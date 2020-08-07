The Grand Junction City Council authorized using $5.5 million out of its General Fund Reserve account to construct a new Fire Station 3 in 2021 at its regular meeting Wednesday night.
The City had been expecting to use 0.75% Sales Tax Capital Improvement Fund 201 money to pay for the project. However, Finance Director Jodi Welch said the decrease in sales tax revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic forced the city to change its plan.
“It was originally anticipated to use 0.75% sales tax on the 2021 portion of the project, but due to the revenue decreases due to the pandemic we will need to plan to use general fund reserve as well in the 2021 budget to complete this critical project,” Welch said.
Fire Station 3 was slated to be replaced within the next five years, but Welch said a $1 million Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) grant became available and the city decided to move the project up. If the city is awarded that grant, it would allow the city to use less of its reserve fund.
“Fortunately, given circumstances that allow us to apply for a $1 million Department of Local Affairs grant, we were able to move this much needed project up in our capital plan,” Welch said. “The expected project cost in total would be $5.5 million. We expect that $200,000 would be spent in 2020 out of the general fund reserve and the remainder carried forward to 2021.”
Council Member Rick Taggart said he understood the need in this case to make a special appropriation. However, he cautioned the council to not get in the habit of approving capital projects one at a time.
“I understand doing this as a supplemental (appropriation) particularly if DOLA needs to see us approve this before they grant the $1 million, but I do want to go on record that I don’t necessarily like the idea that we’re going outside our budget process,” Taggart said.
The City is estimating, with this appropriation and assuming a 20% reduction in sales tax revenue, it will have $23.77 million in the General Fund Reserve at the end of 2020. That also assumes it will be reimbursed with federal money for its coronavirus related expenditures.
The Council voted unanimously to approve the appropriation.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Council also approved nearly $8.5 million in a supplemental appropriation for infrastructure in the Dos Rios development. That money will be fully reimbursed by the Grand Junction Dos Rios General Improvement District (GID) with proceeds from an upcoming bond issuance.
The Council unanimously approved a service plan for the proposed West Junction Metropolitan District on 177 acres northwest of the Highway 6 and 50 and Patterson Road. The district is proposed as a multi-use development including commercial and residential units. Much of the discussion revolved around proposed intergovernmental agreements for road improvements and parks and recreation facilities.