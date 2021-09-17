The Grand Junction City Council approved additional spending for the Lincoln Park Stadium renovation project, which began work this week.
City Finance Director Jodi Welch explained that the city would appropriate the money from its reserves and Colorado Mesa University will pay the city back over 12 years. The additional investment had been discussed at two previous City Council workshops.
“The supplemental appropriation is for the addition of $2.5 million in the stadium project,” Welch said. “The addition includes the northwest and southwest entryways and technical, electrical and audiovisual upgrades.”
With the additional funding, the entire project will amount to approximately $10 million.
The project is funded through collaboration between the city of Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Baseball Committee (JUCO), School District 51 and Colorado Mesa University.
The main project will include the demolition and reconstruction of the Suplizo Field stands along the third-base line and behind home plate. It will also include reconstruction of the Stocker Stadium west stands.
In addition to the $2.5 million, the City Council voted to appropriate $500,000 to go toward a locker room facility for the Colorado Mesa University football team near the Lincoln Park Barn.
CMU will pay for the remaining balance for the construction, which is set to cost more than $2 million.
“The city basically is getting an over $2 million asset for $500,000,” Mayor Pro Tem Anna Stout said. “So I think it’s a worthwhile investment.”
The City Council also authorized about $1.1 million for a match to a grant application for replacing the lights at Lincoln Park Stadium and for the debt service related to the renovation project.
The appropriations will reduce the city’s general fund reserve from $37 million to about $32.9 million.
The $2.5 million and $500,000 appropriations passed 6-1 with City Council member Dennis Simpson opposed.