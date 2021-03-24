Fireworks will be coming back to Suplizio Field this summer, but with some changes to minimize impacts to nearby residences.
The Grand Junction City Council approved a scaled-back schedule of fireworks displays at a special meeting Monday night. The council had tabled the fireworks discussion from its March 17 meeting to give staff time to do research.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said the city had additional conversations with the partners that use the field to determine how to reduce the stress the loud displays can have especially on animals and veterans. They decided to reduce the number of shows proposed from nine to eight.
“Since that meeting we have had additional conversations with our partners including the GJ Rockies who have since agreed to reduce the number of shows they are proposing from six down to five,” Sherbenou said.
The city, which holds the annual Fourth of July fireworks show, and its partners have agreed to other measures to reduce impacts from the shows, Sherbenou said. One change will be to start both Grand Junction Rockies and Colorado Mesa University games earlier in the evening, Sherbenou said.
“That will make sure the (firework) shows happen earlier and definitely be in time by that 10:30 deadline both those entities have agreed to,” Sherbenou said. “They’ve also agreed to smaller shell sizes and shorter shows.”
The council at its previous meeting had also asked staff to look into holding laser shows instead of fireworks displays. Sherbenou said, after researching it, there were a number of logistical issues that made laser shows impractical.
Grand Junction Rockies President Mick Ritter said there would also be a significant financial impact. Games without fireworks have a 30% drop in attendance and the least expensive laser shows are more than five times as expensive as fireworks.
“We did do some extensive research on the laser shows and for us it’s not feasible,” Ritter said. “It wouldn’t be in our budget to even be able to touch that.”
No one spoke during the public comment portion, but Council Member Phyllis Norris said the Council received a letter from someone living in the area who supported the fireworks shows.
The Council approved the displays in a 6-1 vote. Council Member Anna Stout voted against allowing the fireworks after hearing concerns from residents in her district, which covers Suplizio Field and the surrounding area.