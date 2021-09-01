The Grand Junction City Council is starting the process of selecting members of its American Rescue Plan Act Committee, which will make recommendations on how to use the $10.5 million in federal funding the city is receiving through the act.
Mayor Chuck McDaniel opened the discussion at the council’s Monday workshop saying the city had received 35 applications for the board.
The council wants about a dozen community members on the committee representing a range of local interests and issues.
“There are 35 people on the list,” McDaniel said. “We need to figure out how to select a committee of about 12. We’re thinking we’ll put three of our own council members on there, but the first step is to select the citizens for the committee.”
The three council members on the committee will be Rick Taggart, Abe Herman and Dennis Simpson, which was determined at the same meeting. That will bring the total number on the committee up to 15.
The council will each select their top five community members who applied to serve on the committee, after which they will compare and determine which members have the most support and what their areas of expertise would be. Taggart said it was important no one area be over represented.
Council Member Anna Stout said it might make sense to evaluate what areas each person might represent after they have narrowed the list.
“It may make sense to just reverse that process to start with each of their list of names and then put that on a spreadsheet and be able to actually visualize the areas of expertise or the areas of interest listed,” Stout said.
Simpson questioned what the end product the council is hoping for and whether it is expected to do what this committee wants. Stout said it would be a recommendation. Taggart said it needed to be a strongly considered recommendation.
“If you’re going to ask 12 people to put a lot of time in and give direction in terms of how to do that, not to take their recommendation very, very, very seriously would be a huge mistake and would probably really compromise our ability to ever do this again,” Taggart said.
There was also discussion over whether the committee should attach a dollar value to the priorities they identify. Stout said that would get complicated since the city could leverage the federal money to pursue additional grants.
“We may have leverageable dollars based on those priorities,” Stout said. “There may be DOLA money, there may be grant money that we could pursue where if they put a dollar amount on it it doesn’t make as much sense to me to say we want $3 million of this, $500,000 of this.”
Taggart said he thought the committee could present a dollar amount in a range because some priorities may naturally be more expensive.
The council will have until Oct. 1 to submit their list of their five community members.