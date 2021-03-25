City Council candidate Mark McCallister denies sharing a racially charged meme on Facebook after an online publication reported on the alleged post.
The meme depicted President Donald Trump placing a noose around the neck of President Barack Obama. The story about McCallister’s alleged social media activity was first reported by the Colorado Times Recorder, a left-leaning online publication. McCallister said the publication was biased in its coverage.
“It’s baseless,” McCallister said. “I’ve already (been) asked and answered those questions with the Colorado Times. They’re a hit piece paper that goes after conservative people.”
McCallister said he does remember sharing a second post, included in the reporting from the Times Recorder, which juxtaposed Black Rep. Maxine Waters with the movie monster from the 1987 Predator film, but said it was not a racial attack. He noted the actor who originally played the Predator was a Black man.
“The Maxine post with the Predator, Peter Hall plays the Predator,” McCallister said. “Look him up. How does that make me a racist?”
McCallister hung up before The Sentinel could ask him about his recent social media activity. The majority of his Facebook posts this month have been to promote his candidacy for the City Council and to express solidarity with police after the Boulder mass shooting
He has also shared posts this month questioning public health guidance, including a meme showing Peanuts characters saying they trust Dr. Suess more than Dr. Fauci and one claiming the COVID-19 vaccine “prevents and cures nothing.”