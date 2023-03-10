Greg Haitz, who ran for City Council against Dennis Simpson for the seat in District D two years ago, is back running for District B in the April 4 municipal election.
There are five districts in the city, with each getting a City Council representative. Voters in the city vote for every race, however. City Council voted to change district boundaries slightly in late 2021, and Haitz said his residence was affected, allowing him to run for District B.
“They changed based on population, so there’s a little bit of a redistricting that happened in the last two years,” Haitz said.
Haitz said he was considering running for the at-large seat currently held by Chuck McDaniel before he found out he was eligible to run for District B, which is currently held by Phil Pe’a.
Neither Pe’a nor McDaniel are running for reelection. The other two candidates for District B are Jason Nguyen and Mike Deuel.
Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schenke are running for the at-large seat. The other contested race in April’s election is in District A, in which Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running for a two-year term.
Haitz also addressed how he would approach interactions with Mesa County Valley School District 51.
Haitz’s wife, Andrea, is the president of the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board. The school board and City Council’s paths occasionally cross to negotiate agreements, for example for the Orchard Mesa Pool.
Asked how he would approach such situations, Haitz said, “If there’s any situation, we’d obviously recuse ourselves from those. We can obviously be part of the conversation, but as far as taking official votes and that sort of thing in negotiations, we’d need to recuse ourselves.