Greg Haitz

Greg Haitz

Greg Haitz, who ran for City Council against Dennis Simpson for the seat in District D two years ago, is back running for District B in the April 4 municipal election.

There are five districts in the city, with each getting a City Council representative. Voters in the city vote for every race, however. City Council voted to change district boundaries slightly in late 2021, and Haitz said his residence was affected, allowing him to run for District B.

Tags