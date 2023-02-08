A candidate for Grand Junction City Council, who is part of a class-action lawsuit against the city of Grand Junction, said he would recuse himself from any related business if elected.
Cody Kennedy, a real estate investor who worked for the Grand Junction Police Department for 17 years, was serving on the executive board of the department’s union when it sued the city over alleged mismanagement of the Grand Junction Employee Retiree Health Plan.
A complaint filed in April 2021, states that employees were led to believe money from retirement plans was being held in a trust to go toward health expenses after they retired was expended for purposes other than retiree health premiums, and that the trust was never created.
Kennedy left the department in March 2022, according to his LinkedIn page.
The complaint also alleges the Retiree Health Plan funds were mixed with the general fund, causing the RHP funds to underperform.
The city of Grand Junction, former human resources director Claudia Hazelhurst, Finance Director Jodi Welch and City Manager Greg Caton were named as defendants in the complaint.
The city of Grand Junction denied the allegations in the complaint.
“The fact is that I was elected to the executive board of the Fraternal Order of the Police by the police employees, and was serving on the board of the FOP when this action was filed, but I certainly didn’t sue the city,” Kennedy said in an email. “Any personal involvement I had as a witness in this suit does not diminish my love for the City of Grand Junction and its citizens. I don’t hold any ill will towards the city or staff regarding the failed Retiree Health Plan and would, of course, recuse myself from any city business related to this issue if elected.”
Kennedy is running against Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly for the vacant seat in District A, most recently held by Rick Taggart. Whomever wins the April 4 election will serve a two-year term.
Also running for City Council are Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen in District B, and Diane Schwenke and Scott Beilfuss for an at-large seat. Anna Stout, who is currently the Grand Junction mayor, is running unopposed in District C.