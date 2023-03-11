Candidates running for seats in the April 4 municipal election were asked about regulating short term rentals and how short term rentals affect affordable housing at a forum Wednesday.
The forum was hosted by KWSI 100.3 radio.
The three candidates with professional ties to the real estate industry, Greg Haitz, Cody Kennedy and Sandra Weckerly, said they oppose regulating short term rentals.
"It comes down to personal property rights," Haitz, a chiropractor and real estate investor running in District B, said. "If I own a home downtown, and I want to leave it vacant for a year, obviously not blighted, take care of the yard, I should have every right to do that. I own the home, that's my property. Likewise, if I want to rent it out, I should be able to do that. If I want someone to rent it for a week at a time, I should be able to do that as well."
Jason Nguyen, also running in District B, said short term rentals are a major concern.
"We don't want to turn into a Moab or an Aspen where short term rentals took over all the housing stock," Nguyen said. "We really need to think deeply about that"
Nguyen said the city should look at capping short term rentals by number or percentage.
"Tourism shouldn't come at the expense of the community itself," Nguyen said.
Weckerly, who is running in District A, noted there is a proposed cap working its way through city staff and the planning commission, but the cap is a very high number.
Weckerly also said Grand Junction doesn't have the same housing inventory issues as resort towns that have capped short term rentals.
"We just don't have that problem in Grand Junction. I would absolutely be willing to look at this problem when it does become a problem, but right now in Grand Junction short term rentals are absolutely not leading to the lack of affordability," Weckerly said.
Kennedy, also running in District A, said Grand Junction's problem is that it needs more inventory, so the city should help facilitate more development instead of focusing on short term rentals.
"What we need is inventory, so let's not put that on the back of a very small group of people," Kennedy said.
Jamie Porta, running against Kennedy and Weckerly in District A, said the city should make it easier for people to run short term rentals "the right way," and wants to focus enforcement on nuisance homes that are vacant.
Porta said she doesn't want Grand Junction to become like other cities that are "overrun" with short term rentals.
"Your block turns into party town every weekend," Porta said.
Scott Beilfuss, in the at-large race said there are a lot of people operating short term rentals under the radar and not complying with regulations, and he has advocated to the city to clean things up.
"None of us wants to live in a neighborhood with 18 houses and 17 of them are short term rentals," Beilfuss said.
Diane Schwenke, also running for the at-large seat, said the city is not going to solve its affordable housing issues by infringing on property rights.
Schwenke said short term rentals are still a small portion of Grand Junction's housing stock, and a better approach than regulating short term rentals is incentivizing affordable housing development.
Anna Stout, who is running unopposed in District C, and Mike Deuel, who is running in District B, were not in attendance.
