The importance of arts and culture and the future of city- owned event venues was discussed by City Council candidates at a forum held Tuesday evening.
The Mesa County Libraries, Avalon Theatre Foundation, Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Museums of the West, the Art Center and the Grand Valley Creative Alliance partnered to host the event. It focused on what the candidates would do to help further develop the art scene in Grand Junction.
The candidates opened up by describing their relationship to the arts from playing instruments to visiting the local museums with their children.
For some candidates these topics were less familiar than those covered in other forums, but they promised to listen to those within the arts community. District A candidate Mark McCallister said he would reach out to local organizations when thinking about how to grow partnerships between the city and local arts and culture related organizations.
“I think the only way we do that is to reach out to you folks who have those answers and have a conversation,” McCallister said. “So I think it’s really important to listen to what the needs are and I would do that. I would come to each of those organizations, figure out what those needs are and try to get a direction from that point.”
Several candidates said they believed the arts, from local concerts to downtown artwork, help drive economic activity in the city.
Abe Herman, candidate for District E, said he thought cultural attractions were a key way for the city to grow.
“The kind of economic development that I believe in is you create a city that’s so great that businesses want to be there,” Herman said. “Part of that, in terms of quality of life, is the arts and culture and the amenities we have here.”
Much of the discussion revolved around the future of the city-owned entertainment venues — The Avalon, Grand Junction Convention Center and Las Colonias Amphitheater. Candidate in District A Rick Taggart said during his time on City Council they were able to go from subsidizing those venues with nearly $500,000 a year to being on a path to break-even. He said that was accomplished through a public/private partnership with Pinnacle Venue Services.
“In the first year after Pinnacle took over, they narrowed that by bringing in a lot more acts to bring that down to less than $200,000,” Taggart said. “If it weren’t for COVID I believe we would be beyond break-even.”
Once those venues move beyond the break-even point, Taggart said, the city would have money to invest in further improvements to the facilities.
Dennis Simpson, candidate for District D, said he was excited by the future plans for the Avalon and said recent growth in sales tax revenue could be used to help fund some of it.
“I think if that growth continues, perhaps we need to start discussing it now, there will be a lot more options for the city with the funds that have been collected than we had in the past,” Simpson said. “By looking at it with an open mind and perhaps phasing in the construct or something like that, we may be able to get it down.”
Several candidates suggested that selling the Grand Junction Convention Center could be an option for funding improvements to the other facilities. Candidate for District D Greg Haitz said the funds from a hypothetical sale could go into the Avalon.
“I think there are some opportunities there to make some things happen,” Haitz said. “If we were to sell off some property, could we potentially take that money and put it, $10 million or whatever it is, toward the Avalon.”
Randall Reitz, an at-large candidate, concurred with Haitz and said the council and community should discuss the future of these venues and whether it made sense for the city to continue owning them.
“I think we need to take a long hard look at why do we have to have the city owning all the venues in our community,” Reitz said. “Is there an opportunity to sell one off? I think this is a much bigger conversation than we’ll have tonight, but I think the convention center would be a place to look to start.”
When the city moved forward with the recent renovation of the Convention Center, Taggart said they looked into selling the property and found no interest from private enterprise. He said the current plan is to continue to develop the property by partnering with a private company to add a hotel attached to the Convention Center. He said if it made sense after that to sell it he thought the Council should consider it. McCallister said the decision to renovate it was a mistake and he thought the city should sell it or find another use for it like as a parking garage.
Candidates Jody Green and Kraig Andrews did not attend the forum. A video recording of the full forum has been posted to the Mesa County Libraries Facebook page.