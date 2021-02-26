Several City Council candidates offered their views at a forum Wednesday evening on a range of issues from engaging senior citizens to addressing the needs of working people.
The forum was hosted by the Western Colorado Alliance, in partnership with a number of other groups, including Community Impact Council and the Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce. Just four of the eight candidates for the open City Council seats, Abe Herman, Randall Reitz, Dennis Simpson and Rick Taggart, attended.
Kraig Andrews, Jody Green, Greg Haitz and Mark McCallister are also running for City Council but did not attend Wednesday’s forum.
To open the forum, moderator Scott Beilfus had the candidates explain where they thought Grand Junction would be in a decade and how to guide it there. Several candidates mentioned managing growth and Taggart said maintaining and upgrading local infrastructure was key.
“We’re going to need to invest in our infrastructure on an ongoing basis .., but doing that very carefully so as to minimize any tax impacts on our citizens,” Taggart said. “We’ve got to diversify. We’ve got to continue to collaborate with our economic partners to entice businesses to come here to help expand businesses that are here and do whatever we can to encourage startups and entrepreneurs.”
To address the needs of working people, Taggart emphasized the importance of education and partnering with Colorado Mesa University.
Herman said he would focus on keeping housing affordable and cited an ongoing survey that is attempting to gather information about housing availability in the area.
“I have a good friend who is an elementary school teacher,” Herman said. “There’s no way he could have bought a house in this community, at least in a place he wanted to live, without a federal grant program he was able to take advantage of. It’s great we have those things, but it shouldn’t take outside influence for a teacher to have a high quality of life in our community.”
The candidates touched on topics from future economic, environmental and public health challenges to how to help our local nonprofits. In responding to a question on reaching out to minority communities, Reitz said he thought the city needed to do a better job in offering Spanish language options for its constituents. He also said the City Council could do more to highlight people from those communities.
“I think the City Council needs to do a much better job of leading on this issue,” Reitz said. “I think we need to be role-modeling diversity and inclusivity. We have all these opportunities at City Council meetings where we get to highlight people in the community, talk about success stories. I think those ones should often be about people who have succeeded in our community from different backgrounds.”
Several candidates noted that listening to different constituents from minority communities to senior citizens was important in addressing their needs.
On engaging seniors, Simpson said, as a senior citizen himself, that activities like pickleball are appreciated by those residents. He said, mostly seniors wanted to be acknowledged as a valuable part of the community.
“I think it’s amazing how positive the attitude is among most of our seniors and I think the seniors are not looking for a lot of financial assistance in a lot of cases,” Simpson said. “I think they want to be respected, they want to be heard.”
The Western Colorado Alliance will hold a second forum on March 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., which will address the candidates’ economic visions for the future of the city.
Beilfus said the full video of Wednesday’s forum will be posted to the Western Colorado Alliance Facebook page.