The Grand Junction City Council has decided to adopt an access control plan for the Patterson Road corridor as a city policy in a resolution rather than codifying it in an ordinance.
The change, which was recommended by staff, came after significant public outreach and a push by residents of the area to keep the plan as a guiding document.
“Instead of an access control plan it would be called an access management plan and it would be implemented more as a guide,” Public Works Director Trent Prall said. “It still provides all the transparency to new development, as well as adjacent property owners of longer term intent of the plan.”
The planning process for the future access of the corridor has been ongoing since last year and included significant public outreach, which several Council Members applauded city staff for. Council Member Dennis Simpson questioned why the change from an ordinance to a resolution was made at this point in the process.
“It’s something that we’ve seen through time with the correspondence with residents — residents that are here, the emails, the voicemails. We listen to it,” City Manager Greg Caton said. “We’re here to listen to the community.”
Caton said the staff felt it could accomplish the same goals through a guiding document, as it could with an ordinance. Those goals being to, over time, address safety and congestion issues along the corridor.
The document is intended as a plan to give developers and neighbors a clear picture about how access to the road would change as the area develops or safety concerns arise. Those changes include consolidating access points and changing some intersections from full movement to right-in-right-out or to three-quarter movements.
“The plan is what the corridor will evolve to over the course of the next 20 years,” Prall said. “There are no funds identified yet for implementation, although transportation impact fees are anticipated to fund a share of the improvements. The city is not proposing to construct medians down seven miles of Patterson in the next few years.”
The plan had changed since the last time the City Council had seen it following requests by the Planning Commission, which voted 4-1 against recommending the plan. The most significant change was removing the Mantey Heights subdivision area from the plan.
Council Member Abe Herman spoke at length prior to the public comment period explaining the intention of the plan. He said a big part of it was safety.
“First and foremost, it’s a safety thing. It’s an access point safety thing, and it’s not sustainable if we have considerable increases in traffic to have people still making left turns across two rows of traffic if we have 30% more traffic,” Herman said.
While much of the plan does address safety, Council Member Rick Taggart suggested it could create less safe traffic moves like u-turns. The city’s consultant did say a u-turn, based on the data, is safer than a left turn across traffic, but Taggart disagreed with that assessment.
Many speakers during the public hearing also raised safety citing concerns over u-turns, more traffic in neighborhoods and high speeds on Patterson Road. Grand Junction resident Donna Wallace noted, for some subdivisions, under the plan a u-turn in a school zone would be the quickest way to make a left.
“It makes no sense,” Wallace said. “If your goals are to be safe and effective then by all means try to make it safe and u-turns aren’t it.”
Other comments praised the Planning Commission, questioned the cost of implementation and suggested abandoning the plan altogether.
The Council will still have to bring the resolution back for final adoption of the language at its next meeting. Simpson was the only Council Member who voted in opposition to adopting the plan as a resolution.