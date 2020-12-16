Members of the Grand Junction City Council expressed concern at a work session Monday over the amount of time they have left to decide whether or not to put a community center question on the April ballot.
The City Council heard a presentation from Craig Bouck with Barker-Rinker-Seacat Architecture, which is conducting a feasibility study on the community center for the City. Bouck said the main objective was to get feedback from the Council on the scope of the project. The main question was whether Council wanted an ice rink included in the design.
“We’re faced with a lot of big choices here,” Bouck said. “Quite frankly we’re trying to collect as much feedback as we can so that we can have everything on the table before we make any final decisions.”
Bouck presented several design options that ranged in size from around 75,000 square feet to more than 140,000 square feet and in price from around $45 million to nearly $65 million. The biggest design factor was the ice rink with two plans including it and two plans not including it. There was also gym space, an indoor pool, outdoor pool and community space.
The location at Lincoln Park would cover an area of around 3 acres where the current outdoor pool is located. Bouck said this location would allow them to maintain the rest of the uses at Lincoln Park while constructing the community center.
“When we talked about an overall community center, Lincoln Park really came up because of its centralized location and it really was the idea of a flagship center,” Bouck said. “That does not mean that there might not be other opportunities in the future where additional facilities might come online, but at least in the short term and the medium term this facility is really seen as someplace that can accomplish something for everybody.”
The Council did not indicate whether or not they wanted an ice rink to be part of the community center proposal.
Several Members noted the short window to put a ballot question together. Final language would need to be decided on by early February.
“I mean this is the first time we’re seeing this level of detail,” Council member Rick Taggart said. “I’d like to see a community rec center as well, but I’m really concerned that we’re not going to have enough discussion and debate to be concluded… so we can put this on the ballot.”
Both Taggart and Council member Chuck McDaniel asked about what impact a possible future with tax revenue from cannabis sales, if approved by voters, would have on the project. City Manager Greg Caton said there are a number of factors, but it likely would leave a gap that would need to be filled. He said a tobacco tax, which had been previously discussed could make up that gap.
“It depends on which schematic that we pick, but even the most basic I do have concerns from a financing perspective,” Caton said. “Even if the most, let’s say less than conservative projection on the cannabis side there is the potential gap.”
The Council will be moving forward with more discussion on the community center project. It will need a ballot question to approve new debt to build the structure, but that vote could come later than April. Mayor Duke Wortmann and Council Member Anna Stout both said they have not decided whether to support an April ballot question. McDaniel outlined his concerns.
“It’s frightening to think we’re going to screw this up and end up with a ballot initiative we don’t like,” McDaniel said. “I’m willing to go ahead and watch the presentations, but if I’m not comfortable in the second week of January, first week of February I will be a solid no.”