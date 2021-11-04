The Grand Junction City Council discussed Monday the selection criteria for those seeking licenses for marijuana businesses in the city.
Those attempting to get licenses for marijuana businesses in Grand Junction must also obtain a license from the state, and the council previously decided to allow no more than 10 such businesses in the city.
In addition, the city can add criteria not addressed by the state, and some suggestions for criteria were presented Monday.
Criteria options presented by city staff stated that prospective licensees must demonstrate tax compliance within the city, not have a history of violations or other code enforcement actions from the city, and provide a complaint resolution plan.
Council Member Rick Taggart asked that the prospective licensees also not be delinquent on taxes in Mesa County.
Taggart and Abe Herman asked to add a business plan to the criteria, and Taggart also asked for the criteria to include business experience.
Other suggested criteria from city staff such as prioritizing applicants who promise to provide a living wage to employees, provide benefits to the community and/or use sustainable business practices. Those criteria are set to be discussed at a later date.
The council had previously decided to use the criteria in a weighted lottery system that would favor applicants who met the criteria, but Taggart and Dennis Simpson said they would like to revisit the issue.
“I don’t know what we gain from a weighted lottery,” Taggart said.
Simpson said the city needs to thing about how it’s going to enforce compliance with whatever criteria it comes up with.
Several speakers during public comment asked the council to consider adding weight to local license applicants.
Other speakers during public comment, largely involved in the marijuana industry, said they preferred a totally merit-based system to a weighted lottery.