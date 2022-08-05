A man walks past the old City Market building on the corner of First Street and Rood Avenue. The city of Grand Junction is interested in buying the downtown property, as well as the Glacier Ice Rink (top photo) on Riverside Parkway, says Mayor Duke Wortmann.
The final vote on a $2.4 million incentive package for the Greeley company looking to redevelop the old City Market at First Street and Rood Avenue has been delayed to Sept. 7.
Mayor Anna Stout said the matter was being continued in order for the city of Grand Junction to get its development incentives standardized so it doesn’t look like City Council is picking winners and losers.
The council first voted on adding to the consent agenda a motion to continue the Richmark issue to a later meeting.
That motion was approved 5-2, with council members Chuck McDaniel and Dennis Simpson voting against the item. The consent agenda, including the new Richmark item, then passed unanimously.
“I don’t believe I understand the reason for moving this. This has been a process and a matter that has been around for probably almost a year, and we have a number of people here, some from out of town, who have come for this hearing,” McDaniel said.
Richmark companies first approached the city in 2021 asking for Grand Junction to provide a full impact fee waiver for the development and for the city to purchase and improve the Rood Avenue right of way, which adds up to a total incentive package of about $2.4 million from the city.
Richmark will also receive about $3.5 million from the Downtown Development Authority.
Representatives from Richmark said at first the 257-unit apartment complex, called The Junction, would have some deed restricted affordable units, but later said all the units in the complex will be market rate.
The property is expected to generate about $162,000 per year in property taxes.
Council Member Randall Reitz said he would be more comfortable passing the Richmark incentive package if the city had something in place already.
“The idea is to put the cart behind the horse when it comes to discussing the city’s incentives,” Stout said.
“It’s a different cart and a different horse,” McDaniel responded.
City staff presented ideas for development incentives for infill development in the city center, and for affordable housing, to the City Council at a workshop Monday.
For infill development, staff recommended a tiered system for incentives in which developments that involve at least $51 million in private investment have all plant investment fees, impact fees, and open space fees waived, as well as a sales and use tax rebate.
Developments that include less investment get less fees waived.
For affordable housing, staff presented a system in which developments would have fees waived based on the number and percentage of affordable units in the development.