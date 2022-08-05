 Skip to main content
Council delays Richmark vote to September

  • Updated
The final vote on a $2.4 million incentive package for the Greeley company looking to redevelop the old City Market at First Street and Rood Avenue has been delayed to Sept. 7.

Mayor Anna Stout said the matter was being continued in order for the city of Grand Junction to get its development incentives standardized so it doesn’t look like City Council is picking winners and losers.

Shoppers left empty-handed

The old City Market store on 1st Street.
020121-news-oldcitymarket02-ml

MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

A man walks past the old City Market building on the corner of First Street and Rood Avenue. The city of Grand Junction is interested in buying the downtown property, as well as the Glacier Ice Rink (top photo) on Riverside Parkway, says Mayor Duke Wortmann.
071621-news-citymarketdevelopment01-ml

MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

The old City Market building on the corner of Rood Avenue and First Street has been vacant since January 2019. A developer is exploring the possibility of transforming the site into an apartment complex, which would add to downtown housing options, and also alleviate an eyesore in the downtown area.

