The Grand Junction City Council has been working through the summer to develop a strategy to address the area’s housing shortage and Monday discussed how they might pay for the implementation of that plan.
Council Member Rick Taggart said work on identifying ongoing funding mechanisms for the housing strategy should begin immediately. The plan had called for identifying those mechanisms within two to four years.
As a starting point, Council Member Dennis Simpson suggested setting aside $1 million in a trust fund that would be dedicated to housing needs. Several council members agreed with the idea of appropriating money into next year’s budget, but there was discussion over whether a formal trust fund was needed.
Mayor Chuck McDaniel said he thought a trust might be complicated, requiring the appointment of trustees and formation of a trust document. Simpson said he thought it could be accomplished without over complicating the process, but that he was OK with it being held as a special revenue fund if there wasn’t support for a trust.
“The money can be held in trust for a particular use without creating a formal trust,” City Attorney John Shaver said. “The way to do that potential would be for council to adopt a resolution identifying certain policy expectations very much like you would do through the mechanism of creating the trust document and trust purposes.”
McDaniel suggested council could decide to make a one-time appropriation for the 2022 budget and continue to work on identifying a long-term revenue source. Taggart said identifying that funding mechanism was important to determine their housing goals.
“How do you set a goal for how many units you’re going to build — somewhere between 2,000 and 2,300 where we have a shortfall right now. We can’t set a goal of creating 200 of those a year or 400 of those a year until we know how much money we have to help that situation,” Taggart said.
Taggart suggested council could set a policy dedicating a small amount of the sales tax collected to go toward housing needs. He mentioned how it has funded economic development and road improvements in the past.
“Keep in mind, we de-Bruced and one of the reasons we de-Bruced, a major reason, was because we thought our base was going to drop and then our base didn’t drop,” Taggart said. “So those are monies that I think our citizens would like to see us put to good use.”
Council Member Randall Rietz said some funding from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan could be dedicated toward this need.
The council was in agreement the plan should change to have identifying funding sources as a near-term and on going priority, as well as appropriating funds for 2022, though they did not give staff direction on an exact amount. Taggart said he wants council to keep revisiting the topic so the city’s partners in this effort know there will be future funding available.
“The Housing Authority Board is one of our partners that can tackle this 2,200 unit shortfall, but they can’t do it in a year,” Taggart said. “They need to know from us if they’re out there looking for land to do this that that stream is going to continue for a period of time.”