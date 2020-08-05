The Grand Junction City Council indicated at its Monday work session that it prefers to pursue a permanent de-Brucing question for the November ballot rather than one with a 15-year sunset.
At the meeting, city staff presented the council with two options for a ballot question on de-Brucing. City Manager Greg Caton explained that de-Brucing refers to a municipality opting out of a provision in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) that caps revenue growth — named for TABOR author Douglas Bruce. It would not raise taxes, but would allow the city to use existing tax revenue in excess of its TABOR limit.
Currently the city is authorized to use that excess revenue narrowly for street maintenance until 2023 and then for road expansion projects through 2037. Due to the economic contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is facing a potential “ratchet-down” scenario, Caton said.
If the economy were to recover in 2021, the city’s revenue cap would be set based on its 2020 tax revenue, leaving a potentially significant amount of tax money collected in excess of the new cap. If a general de-Brucing is not approved by voters, the money available for operations would be reduced while the city would have more than it needs for its planned road projects.
“I’ve tried to cut three or four million dollars out of the budget and it is tough,” Caton said. “That’s people, that’s services, that’s programs, that’s parks not looking lush and green.”
The council members agreed on the need to pursue a general de-Brucing, but disagreed about the timing and whether to include a sunset date. Mayor Duke Wortmann said he thought a full de-Brucing without a sunset was the best course of action. He said he thought the strength of TABOR was its requirement to ask voters for permission to increase taxes or borrow money, which this question would not undo.
“All we’re asking for is to keep the money that is coming in because the ratchet-down will take us down so far and that money is needed for operations,” Wortmann said. “It would be nice to get those projects back online that we had to take off the board this year.”
Councilor Anna Stout said she thought a de-Brucing question with a 15-year sunset would be more likely to be supported by the city’s voters. She said if the council proved it used the money responsibly, the voters could approve a permanent de-Brucing at a later date. Council member Rick Taggart agreed.
“I don’t think we can risk losing this and the sunset provision, as Anna points out, gives us a better chance of passing,” Taggart said. “We cannot afford to lose this and we have recent experience where we didn’t put a sunset provision on a particular ballot item and I’m not going to say it was the reason it failed, but it was one of the reasons from the follow-up we got.”
Council Member Chuck McDaniel said if a permanent de-Brucing failed in November, the council could ask the community to support a 15-year de-Brucing during the April 2021 election. Stout questioned whether that would be feasible from a timing perspective. City Finance Director Jodi Romero said the potential effects of the ratchet-down would not be seen until 2022, so there would be enough time.
“The excess is calculated after the end of the fiscal year… Then that is the excess that is budgeted to be spent the next year,” Romero said. “So we ratchet down in ’20 and then, depending on where ’21 is, that creates our excess, but we won’t know that until (the end of) 2021. It impacts the 2022 budget.”
Stout suggested if they have that much time that the entire question could be left off this November’s ballot as the city gains more information. She said by April, the community will know how much sales tax was lost in 2020, as well as how the situation has changed nationally, including if there is a vaccine for COVID-19.
If the measure failed in April and the city had to try again in November 2021, Caton said it would make the budget process for 2022 much more complicated and time-consuming. He said by bringing the question forward now, the city was being proactive.
Wortmann, looking to Phyllis Norris, McDaniel and councilor Phillip Pe’a, said he saw at least four council members favoring a permanent de-Brucing in November. The council will have to pass a resolution accepting the ballot language at an upcoming regular meeting, which will include the opportunity for public comment.
The City Council is not moving forward with a ballot question to place new taxes on tobacco products this November. Norris said she wanted more time to hear feedback from the community, especially businesses that would be affected.
The council also heard a presentation on the Draft Patterson Road Access Control Plan, which is still in development and expected to be completed early next year. Norris said addressing issues on Patterson Road should be a high priority for the city.