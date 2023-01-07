At least one member of the Grand Junction City Council believes The Daily Sentinel’s coverage of the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool is contributing to some of the confusion around the issue, characterizing The Sentinel’s reporting as “the definition of misinformation.”
Mayor Pro Tem Abe Herman said in an email to The Daily Sentinel, and in a follow-up interview, that the paper had erred in numerous ways in covering the pool and other issues. The email was also sent to the city manager, city attorney, mayor and communications and engagement director.
The Daily Sentinel stands behind its reporting.
“The list of errors or omissions I’ve noticed in the last year or so is long, but here are a few very recent examples:” Herman wrote ahead of a list of four bullet-pointed items that included several subsections within each.
Included in the list were recent reports on the status of the Orchard Mesa Pool that Herman described as inaccurate as well as an issue with reporting on an upcoming ballot issue pertaining to the lease on a parcel of city land. The Daily Sentinel issued a correction on that item, which confused a previous ballot measure on residential lease lengths with the new measure that pertains to a specific building on city property.
The other concerns raised by Herman dealt with the pool, chief among those being a dispute between the phrases “defined period of time” and “forseeable future” and a photo caption that Herman said overstated the crowd size of Orchard Mesa Pool supporters at a December City Council meeting.
“The photo is a huge problem,” Herman said in a follow-up interview about his email, which read:
“This is an outright falsehood. Also on the agenda that night were an ordinance amending portions of the zoning and development code related to landscaping standards and ADUs (two rather contentious issues that have continuously garnered audience turnout), and the major item, the approval of the ballot question for the Community Recreation Center.”
“It is absolutely disingenuous, and the definition of misinformation, to caption a picture in this way when the vast majority of people in the picture were in fact NOT in attendance for the Orchard Mesa Pool discussion,” Herman added.
Asked if he felt the misinformation he alleged was a part of an agenda being pushed by The Daily Sentinel, Herman said he didn’t believe that to be the case.
“I wouldn’t go that far,” he said. “I don’t think that there’s a bias from the paper, I do think that some facts are being gotten wrong.”
Most notably, Herman said the newspaper erred in a Dec. 22 story by saying City Council had announced a plan to keep the facility open for “the forseeable future.”
“The forseeable future, in colloquial use, basically means forever,” Herman told The Daily Sentinel.
Instead, Herman says the newspaper should have reported the council’s preferred diction: “a defined period of time.”
“’The foreseeable future’ implies a long and undefined period of time, which is in direct conflict with ‘a defined period of time,’” Herman wrote.
Later, on Dec. 29, The Daily Sentinel reported on emails between officials with the city, county and school district that suggested the pool would be closed. In those emails, Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland commented that the city’s statement was unclear and could be misinterpreted. The Daily Sentinel also reported that some residents appeared confused by the city’s official statement as well.
Herman said he could not speak as to whether some residents were confused by the official statement, or the reporting on that statement.
“I can’t speak for them is the short answer. I can tell you that our intention was to be clear for saying for a defined period of time,” Herman said.
Lastly, Herman took umbrage with how a comment of his at Wednesday’s City Council meeting was paraphrased. It was reported that Herman had said the entities negotiating over the pool had been “really transparent through this whole situation.”
Herman’s quote from that evening, in full, was:
“You’ve (Mayor Anna Stout) been walking a tough line in terms of trying to represent our interests while also not undermining our partners in this, and, and that’s, I think very unfortunately, created a feeling from some that this hasn’t been happening in a transparent manner, but the fact is we’ve been trying to be the best partners we can with the pool board and with the partners in our community.”
Herman told The Daily Sentinel he could understand why there was frustration with transparency in the process, but said City Council was trying to manage a complicated negotiation with School District 51 and Mesa County.
“I think it could have been more transparent in some ways, but it’s a very challenging position when you’re working with two other entities in our community,” Herman said.