At least one member of the Grand Junction City Council believes The Daily Sentinel’s coverage of the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool is contributing to some of the confusion around the issue, characterizing The Sentinel’s reporting as “the definition of misinformation.”

Mayor Pro Tem Abe Herman said in an email to The Daily Sentinel, and in a follow-up interview, that the paper had erred in numerous ways in covering the pool and other issues. The email was also sent to the city manager, city attorney, mayor and communications and engagement director.