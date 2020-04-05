Grand Junction Mayor Rick Taggart said he was disappointed the City Council has, so far, been unable to pass a proposed temporary worker program it originally considered as an emergency measure more than 10 days ago.
“I am disappointed. When we first did the emergency last week I would have loved to have it completed, but it’s a lot to swallow,” Taggart said. “It’s $2.7 million and we need to be good stewards of our citizens’ money.”
The original proposal, which the council considered as an emergency ordinance on March 23, included $4.4 million for around 400 temporary positions for workers who are unemployed due to COVID-19. The program would be paid for using money from the General Fund Balance, which stands at just around $29.4 million.
Councilor Anna Stout expressed concerns at a second meeting that the original proposal was too large and did not do enough to fund nonprofits that provide for critical needs within the community. Since the measure was an emergency ordinance it required unanimous support, but failed after Stout voted against a smaller $2.2 million proposal.
“From the beginning this needed to be a process that was guided with public input,” Stout said. “I’m glad now that we’re going to be giving the public the opportunity to take part in this process. I’m hoping what comes of that is a more comprehensive, more creative package that really focuses on ways that the city can partner with others.”
Wednesday evening the council approved a first reading for two ordinances, one to provide $2.2 million for temporary jobs and another that provided $500,000 for local nonprofits that provide food and shelter assistance. It passed with only Stout voting against it.
Public hearings will be held on these ordinances April 15; however, an emergency meeting to consider the nonprofit ordinance will be held Monday, April 6, giving the council another opportunity to expedite its timeline. If it passes unanimously, it will not need to go to a public hearing. Stout said supporting nonprofits that were providing food and housing assistance was important to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have a stay-at-home order and there are people in our community who don’t have a home to stay in,” Stout said. “I’m really concerned about what the implications of that are for the spread of the virus. I think that should really be our number one concern really with everything that we provide right now should be focused on how do we curb the spread of the virus?”
Mayor Pro Tem Duke Wortmann, who supported the temporary jobs program, said he felt the process had been politicized. He said in the past city councils had been able to work together despite differing political views.
“We built consensus in the past by whether it was right or wrong and whether it passed a couple smell tests or not,” Wortmann said. “I really hope moving forward we are able to do it the same way because as a city council we are not supposed to be doing state business or federal business. We are supposed to be supporting the citizenry of Grand Junction.”
Council member Phyllis Norris said she would have liked to see both the nonprofit program and temporary jobs program move faster, but that this is the way the system works. In the end she said the council will be able to weigh all the information and make sure they are making the best decision with taxpayer money.
“If you don’t have unanimous support then you have to go on a longer timeline to have more people to look at it and decide whether they want to accept it or not,” Norris said. “That’s just the way it is because we don’t have 100%.”
If the lengthened process leads to a better outcome and a stronger council, Wortmann said it would have been worth it. He said his main focus, though, is providing hope for people within the community struggling with unemployment during this crisis.
“They pay their taxes and we use that money to do good,” Wortmann said. “We use that money to provide services and those services involve jobs. My biggest hope is that the people that have been laid off that work in this jobs program feel like they are contributing for 60 or 90 or maybe even 180 days as seasonal employees of the city of Grand Junction. All of us that live in the city will benefit from those people having those jobs.”