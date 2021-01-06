Members of the Grand Junction City Council said they wanted to take a slower, more cautious approach to building a community center at Lincoln Park and do not favor pursuing a ballot question in April.
The Council spoke at its Monday work session about the community center feasibility study, which was developed out of the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan. That plan identified a community center as the community’s top priority.
Craig Bouck with Barker-Rinker-Seacat Architecture and Pat O’Toole with Greenplay, LLC, both consultants to the city, presented two concepts for the community center. One would build-out a full 145,000 square foot facility that would include indoor and outdoor pools, gymnasium space and an ice rink. The other would phase out the project, including the highest priorities like pools and gym space, in phase one and build out the rest, including the ice rink, in a future phase two.
The phased approach would cost around $45 million for the initial 80,000 square foot phase of the community center. The full build-out would cost $65 million.
Bouck laid out the operating costs for each with the full build-out needing a lower net subsidy for operations from the city, but more annual debt service than the phased approach.
Council Member Rick Taggart said he wanted to see the costs for operations combined with debt service and a further breakdown on the revenue that would pay for the costs. In the PROS plan, the community favored marijuana tax and tobacco tax, along with grants, for funding a community center. O’Toole said the marijuana tax was estimated to bring in between $1.9 million and $2.3 million, while the tobacco tax would bring in around $2.3 million. Neither tax has been passed by voters yet. A further 0.1 percent sales tax could bring in an additional $1.8 million.
Council Member Anna Stout said she did not think the community center plan had been “baked” enough to move forward with an April ballot question, but could be ready for November.
She also said she wanted to see more engagement from the community.
“I think the people who worked on the previous community center campaign would really like to be more involved in what this looks like and are willing to be involved and have not been engaged fully to the extent that I think would be necessary to be able to draw on the collective wisdom and the lessons learned,” Stout said.
Mayor Duke Wortmann agreed that November would be a better time to pursue the community center question. He said at least by then the city would have some idea on funding for the project if the ballot initiative allowing for marijuana sales and taxation in the city passes in April.
“We want that money to come in and we want to make sure it is secured in April,” Wortmann said.
“That’s the goal and then start fulfilling the PROS build out of parks and facilities and everything we dream of as a community,” he added.