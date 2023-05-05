Grand Junction City Council unanimously approved three ordinances Wednesday allowing and creating a regulatory framework for cannabis manufacturing in the city.
The ordinances will allow businesses such as those that make marijuana products like edibles and concentrates to operate in the city. These businesses would not be allowed to make retail sales.
The approval of cannabis manufacturing comes as the 10 businesses that were awarded retail marijuana licenses in late March are working toward opening their stores. Retail and commercial marijuana businesses were legalized by voters in April 2021, and City Council worked through the retail licensing process before turning to manufacturing.
“This will be a little more streamlined and simpler than what we saw with our retail stores,” Grand Junction Principal Planner Nicole Galehouse said of the manufacturing licensing process.
The licensing process for businesses that manufacture cannabis will include zoning verification, state approval, recommendation from city staff and approval by the city’s cannabis licensing authority.
Facilities must be closed to the public and the manufacturing activities must not be visible from the outside.
Other regulations include required odor management controls and annual inspections.
There is also buffering from schools, rehabilitation centers and residential areas, Galehouse said.
OTHER BUSINESS
Anna Stout and Abe Herman retained their positions as mayor and mayor pro-tem, respectively, for at least another year by unanimous vote.
Also, City Manager Greg Caton, City Attorney John Shaver and Municipal Judge Tammy Eret were furnished with 4% raises, bringing Caton’s salary to $247,052, Shaver’s salary to $212,784, and $110.32 per hour for Eret.