The Grand Junction City Council and Planning Commission met jointly last Thursday to discuss a ballot measure that, if passed, would allow marijuana businesses to operate in the Grand Junction.
Grand Junction Senior Planner Lance Gloss presented to the two groups and explained that staff and a working group of around 20 members, including members of the community, had been meeting to discuss the potential ballot measure and potential regulations for marijuana businesses.
One of the main topics of discussion was around whether to ask voters about specific types of marijuana business licenses they might allow or to keep the ballot question broad. Gloss explained that most people would be familiar with the retail licenses, but that there are several beyond that to consider.
“I think many folks, when they think about this issue, they only think about sales,” Gloss said. “Certainly the store, the dispensary for both medical and recreational retail marijuana, is a high-profile question, but it is distinct and only really part of this ecosystem of businesses, which also includes cultivation of the raw product, the THC flower, and then the manufacturer.”
Gloss said there were other types of licenses as well from transportation to hospitality. He said asking voters about each type of license could lead to a mix of uses that might not make sense. Mayor Duke Wortmann said he felt keeping the ballot as simple as possible was the best course of action.
“It complicates the ballot,” Wortmann said. “The control comes back to us at City Council anyway. My opinion is, I’m grateful you put it out there, but we do not want to specify license types because it’s a general question. Keep it as general as possible, that way we kind of delve into it from the business side and handle all the difficult things in the bowl ourselves.”
Council Member Anna Stout questioned whether allowing voters to have a say on license types versus a more general question would be more likely to pass. Later in the meeting, she did say a broader ballot question was preferable so that Council could craft regulations and potentially change them in the future, to address any issues that arise, without needing to go to a vote.
The Council and Commission also discussed potential sales and excise taxes on marijuana businesses. Sales tax would apply to the retail stores, while excise tax would apply to cultivation. They looked at four other cities in Colorado and what they are able to generate in revenue from those taxes. The revenue ranged from $625,000 in Glenwood Springs to $5.4 million in Boulder. Wortmann said he thought Grand Junction might be similar to Longmont, which collects around $820,000 a year. Voters would have to approve the marijuana tax, which would be part of the ballot question.
Gloss reviewed potential regulations the city could impose, which would likely be formed at the council level. Those included creating buffers around schools, parks and places of worship, limiting businesses to commercial and certain business zones and putting a cap on the number of marijuana businesses. Gloss said he would work with the Planning Commission on next zoning steps.
Council Member Chuck McDaniel said he did not think a ballot measure would pass without specifying where the money would be used. Gloss presented options that came from the public, which included spending it on parks, a community center, public safety, education or for mental health. Commissioner Andrea Haitz said she has heard concern in the community about what this would do to the downtown area.
“It does need to be presented to the people,” Haitz said. “I think if we make it too complicated, it may lock some things in. However, I know the concern is going to be, will Grand Junction downtown end up like Denver downtown, which is what a lot of people I talk to are concerned about.”
Gloss said having an ordinance ready that people could review before the vote could help inform voters about what would or would not be allowed. It would answer questions around whether businesses would be allowed in the downtown district, which staff did not recommend, and how many businesses would be allowed, which staff recommended between six and nine.
McDaniel said he was concerned they could not get everything ready to have final ballot language approved in time. It needs to be approved by early February. City Manager Greg Caton said he believed they would be able to meet the timeline with a question that voters could be comfortable with.
“I think we can put enough in the question to give the community some comfort that it’s, one, not a blank check and two, that they know what they are voting on,” Caton said. “We know that those are really critical.”