The proposed plaza at Las Colonias, which would have included retail and restaurant space, is being put on hold after the Grand Junction City Council and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board would not agree to fund $3 million for the development.
The plaza was proposed as a project of the Las Colonias Development Corporation (LCDC), which was asking the two entities to split the $3 million cost evenly. It would finance another $3 million through a bank. Members of the City Council raised concerns about the project at a joint meeting held Thursday morning.
“I am worried about the project being an LCDC project,” City Council Member Chuck McDaniel said. “A one-off project for the little nonprofit corporation that the city formed back in (2017). I’m not comfortable with the $3 million of public money that it takes to make this work.”
Originally, the development corporation had planned to have a private developer lead the project. However, after there were no responses to an initial request for proposal, the LCDC decided to develop the plaza themselves.
Other members of the City Council and DDA board suggested that this was not the right time to move forward with a project like this given the economic downturn that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown, a member of the LCDC board, said she believed there would be a strong recovery in 2021.
“I see a quick recovery coming in 2021 and we’d love to have this plaza open to take advantage of that,” Brown said.
City Council Member Rick Taggart said he was concerned that he had only heard about the project being publicly funded when Brown gave a presentation at a council work session two months ago. He also said the amount of money being asked for has changed in that time.
“What concerns me is in this two-month period, from a financial standpoint, we’ve gone from $1 million to $1.5 million to $1.5 million plus a guarantee of note,” Taggart said. “That troubles me from a financial standpoint because it says to me the I’s are not dotted and the T’s are not crossed. We’re not ready for a project of this nature.”
Another aspect of the project that Taggart said concerned him was that the public sector would be subsidizing private businesses that would rent the space. McDaniel also raised that concern and said he’d prefer to see it taken on by a private developer. Brown said the private sector would not take on the project and that it needed a subsidy to work.
Owner of Edgewater Brewery Jim Jeffryes said he invested millions of dollars in his business, which is adjacent to Las Colonias, without help from the city. He said he is already competing with the amphitheater for outdoor music events and did not want to see the city subsidizing more competition.
“Here I am $3.5 million in the hole,” Jeffryes said. “My business is cratering because of COVID. I’m trying to compete with the amphitheater for outdoor music space. You can’t do that because they reserve every weekend of the good weather season. Now you want to subsidize a restaurant that’s going to compete with me and I’m not happy.”
Both the City Council and DDA board agreed to hold off on the project for now. They will move forward with splitting the $142,000 cost of architectural design for the project. However, Taggart noted that the council was not asked for approval to spend that money prior to the work being done.
“I’m very uncomfortable and hope that this doesn’t happen again,” Taggart said. “This is not the way. The LCDC cannot speak on behalf of City Council.”
City Manager Greg Caton said the cost for the design had been intended as part of the overall project cost. He said pausing the project resulted in the need to pay for that work separately.
The plaza concept has been a part of the Las Colonias plan, Caton said, and GJEP is helping the city to market to businesses to fill the plaza. DDA board member Vance Wagner said he felt like the project needed to be put on hold, but that it could be accomplished in the future.
“Las Colonias is a big project with the DDA and the city and this particular piece of it was part of the original plan,” Wagner said. “Does that happen now? I agree now is not the right time, but later? Yes. If we do it later and all the stars align and the numbers work and the parties are in agreement then paying this invoice is really an investment in the future.”