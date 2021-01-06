The Grand Junction City Council is moving forward toward an April ballot question asking voters to allow marijuana businesses to operate in the city, and has directed staff to continue working on developing ballot language.
Grand Junction Senior Planner Lance Gloss gave the initial presentation during the Council’s Monday work session and explained that the ballot would need to include two questions. The first would overturn a moratorium on marijuana related businesses in Grand Junction that voters passed in 2011. The second would authorize the city to impose local sales and use tax on those types of businesses. City Council would need to approve final language on the ballot questions by early February.
The Council expressed some concerns on the ballot measure mostly around the cultivation of marijuana in the city. Several council members said they had reservations about including cultivation as voters might not be comfortable with it and it presents some regulatory challenges.
Council Member Rick Taggart expressed strong reservations about marijuana cultivation at the meeting. He said he was worried how that use, which can produce a strong odor, would impact other businesses and the community. Several other members agreed that the odor issue was a problem.
City Attorney John Shaver explained that the ballot question would only be asking if the city could tax cultivation, not whether or not City Council would allow it under a regulatory framework it would have to adopt. He said the Council could say it does not want to allow cultivation. However, asking the question would give it voter approval to tax that type of use in the future under the Tax Payer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR).
“If that (cultivation) were to go away I think it’s time to get it in front of our citizens even though I am still really concerned for business owners,” Taggart said.
Taggart suggested staff could change the wording in the ballot initiative to make clear cultivation or any of the other license types would not automatically be an allowed use.
Council Member Chuck McDaniel said he felt the question was too broad and did not give voters enough information on how marijuana businesses would be regulated. The Council would adopt the regulations, but McDaniel said he thought voters might want to know what that could look like beforehand.
“I have difficulty asking the voters to approve the sale of marijuana or the cultivation without knowing what the rules are underneath that,” McDaniel said. “I always thought, maybe it didn’t need to be all on the ballot, but it should be developed before we ask the voters to finally put a stamp on this.”
City Manager Greg Caton said city staff, along with the Marijuana Working Group, which includes community members, had made initial recommendations regarding regulations. They recommended buffers for marijuana businesses from schools, parks and places of worship, as well a cap on the number of retail stores at between six and 10, among other recommendations. He said a discussion on more specific zoning and regulation would be possible prior to the election.
Caton also said the council’s resolution, if it approves the questions for the April ballot, could be written to show the council’s intent on regulation and the types of uses it would allow.
“Certainly you have your opportunity with the council resolution that frames the question,” Caton said. “That kind of speaks to intent, so maybe that might be a way to achieve the goal that was indicated without actually putting it in the question.”
The ballot language does say that revenue from local marijuana sales taxes would go toward enforcement and to fund the priorities in the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan. Council Member Anna Stout said she felt that was specific enough to satisfy voters without committing to a single project.
“I think that committing this to the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan, as well as enforcement, especially as it relates to the prevention of underage youth consumption, I think this is the way to go with it,” Stout said. “I don’t think it’s too vague. I think that the timing is right to move forward with this ballot initiative. I don’t think the time is right to commit this to anything more specific.”
McDaniel said he still felt like the questions may be difficult for voters to support without more information. However, he said he supported moving forward.
“There’s a lot of stuff that’s left undone by these two ballot issues and I think the voters are going to have some trouble with it, not knowing specifics of how regulation may go down or whether there will be a shop on the corner of my subdivision, but let’s go and ask,” McDaniel said.