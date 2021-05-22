A proposed plan to improve safety and traffic flow on Patterson Road as the area develops over the next couple of decades is moving forward after a Wednesday evening vote of the Grand Junction City Council.
The Patterson Road Access Control Plan was presented to the City Council at its regular meeting Wednesday. The city, working with its consultant Stolfus and Associates, had previously presented the plan to the council last winter, but went back for further input from the community.
Public Works Director Trent Prall gave the City Council, which includes three new members, an overview of what the plan sets out to accomplish and why the city felt it was necessary.
He said the road accommodates 25,000 to 35,000 cars a day. It is projected to increase to more than 40,000 cars a day by 2045, which is beyond the road’s capacity.
“As our community continues to grow, we need to look at a number of methods that would help us to preserve the traffic flow and maintain safety along the corridor,” Prall said.
To do that, the city and its consultant studied the whole corridor and identified 285 access points. By closing 65 access points and limiting others to right-turn only or three-quarter-movement intersections, Michelle Hansen, with Stolfus and Associates, said the number of conflict points between vehicles would drop by 60%.
“As land uses change and development occurs, that results in more traffic,” Hansen said. “As we get increased traffic, we have more conflicts between vehicles, which tend to result in more crashes. We also have a deterioration in the traffic flow.”
The plan, which covers around seven miles of the road within city limits, does not call for immediate changes to access.
Rather, Prall said it will change when there are new developments along the corridor, when a safety issue arises or as part of a city-funded project.
“The city is not proposing to construct medians down seven miles of Patterson in the next few years, but rather as redevelopment occurs, safety issues arise or an intersection is reconstructed, the city will have a plan for access already developed,” Prall said.
The City Council asked a number of questions, including how to alter the plan if necessary in the future.
Any changes, if the council adopts the plan, would ultimately be made with the council’s approval.
Council member Dennis Simpson complimented staff for the amount of outreach it did with the affected residents, but questioned where the plan could not accommodate everyone’s desires.
“I want to compliment staff on the outreach,” Simpson said. “It was absolutely amazing to see how much effort and how much feedback you got, but I’m curious, were there some inputs we got that we just didn’t change?”
Prall said there were some businesses still asking for changes and that residents of the Mantey Heights subdivision had concerns.
He noted that there were several other subdivisions where they were able to make changes that addressed residents’ concerns with the original proposal.
Several residents in the area commented on the plan, including from Mantey Heights.
Comments suggested developing G Road to the north to help with congestion on Patterson and reducing the Patterson Road speed limit to 35 miles per hour.
After public comment, the City Council voted 6-1 to move the project forward. Council Member Phillip Pe’a voted against it.
The Planning Commission will review the plan in June, and the City Council will decide whether to adopt the plan at a meeting in July.