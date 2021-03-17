The Grand Junction City Council discussed an implementation matrix to help it prioritize projects identified in the One Grand Junction Comprehensive Plan at its Monday workshop.
The comprehensive plan calls for the city to develop the matrix to prioritize short- to long-term projects and strategies for implementing the plan.
Council Member Phyllis Norris, whose term on the council will soon end, said she felt the incoming council should have a say in the matrix.
Norris noted that the council, which will be elected on April 6, will also be developing the city’s strategic plan for the next two years, which may draw on the implementation matrix. Council Member Chuck McDaniel said he agreed with Norris and said the strategic planning process is a good way for new Council members to learn about the issues facing the city.
“The strategic plan can be an educational matter for new council members and for all of us to kind of get on the same page when the new council starts,” McDaniel said.
“Also, I’ve only participated in one strategic plan on council, since we were new to council two years ago, and I don’t have a clear picture on how this becomes our strategic plan,” McDaniel said.
City Manager Greg Caton said the implementation matrix isn’t the same as the strategic plan and that the future council could change it if it wanted to.
He said the intention of bringing it to council at this time was to complete the comprehensive planning process, which the current council was involved in.
The draft of the matrix included three pages of the highest priority action items and an additional 27 pages of actions.
Council Member Rick Taggart said he would like to see the matrix better prioritized, so that those who have to carry out its recommendations had a goal that was achievable.
“The worst thing you can do in a plan of this nature is go too far out, because, as Chuck has pointed out, the world changes so much in such a short period of time,” Taggart said. “Secondly, if people can’t achieve what’s in a plan it’s a real demotivating factor and people give up.”
Mayor Duke Wortmann, who is not running for reelection, said he thought it would be helpful for the incoming council to learn from the experience and recommendations of the current council.
He said too much information could be overwhelming to new council members as well.
“You can’t put this in front of a new council and expect them to jump through these hoops,” Wortmann said. “You’ve got to give them some bananas, rice, applesauce and toast at first and let them get through some basic stuff and maybe three or four pages of information.”
The meeting was a workshop, so no action was taken.