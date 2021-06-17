A recent housing study showed a need for increased housing options for Grand Junction residents and the City Council is looking for ways to solve the problem.
Root Policy Research Managing Director Mollie Fitzpatrick, who helped develop the housing needs assessment, presented a menu of options the city could implement to help increase the number and type of housing units in the city at a Monday workshop.
Fitzpatrick had previously presented the council with the results of the assessment, but Monday’s session was the next step toward identifying solutions.
“Phase two is what we are embarking on right now,” Fitzpatrick said. “That is really the component where we figure out what do we do about this.”
The options Fitzpatrick laid out for the City Council covered a range of strategies, including acquiring and repurposing property, preserving existing rentals and affordable housing, financial resources and regulatory changes.
One area the council discussed was around how to make it easier for existing home owners to construct accessory dwelling units (ADU), which could be used as rentals. Council Member Abe Herman pointed out it was one of the only housing types a majority of residents surveyed as part of the assessment said they felt was appropriate in their neighborhood.
Council Member Anna Stout said she was looking into adding an accessory dwelling unit to her property and making the process easier through regulatory changes could lead to a quick increase in rental properties.
“I live very downtown and I walk around downtown all the time,” Stout said. “After I read this study the first time I actually reached out to a developer to see what it’s going to take to get an ADU on my property because I sort of feel a little moral responsibility to be part of the solution.”
Herman said other communities had preapproved ADU plans that would allow a property owner to more quickly add one to their property. City Manager Greg Caton said every option is going to have drawbacks. In the case of ADUs, he said they can lead to more traffic and parking issues in neighborhoods.
Community Development Director Tamra Allen said she thought there were probably many ways the city would have to address the housing problem. She said from the regulatory standpoint there were small changes that could be made to make developing housing easier.
“There’s no silver bullet,” Allen said. “I think it’s a combination of a lot of things. If you’re talking specific regulations, I could spend all day talking about little tweaks I think we could do to help our land use become even more efficient in getting projects through.”
Council Member Dennis Simpson said the city should move forward on regulatory changes quickly while considering some of the larger more difficult options.
“It seems like that would be a good place to start,” Simpson said. “We just need to tweak this and tweak that and tweak this to make it easier for people then go on to the harder things that are in this list.”
The council asked Fitzpatrick, working with city staff, to rank the various options for how impactful they think they would be and for how easy or difficult they would be to implement. Stout said she did not think the city should prioritize options that would require a tax increase.
The first step the City Council should look at, Herman said, was identifying the goals they wanted to achieve with these new housing policies. He said that would help them gauge how well they were working.
“If we don’t have goals then we don’t know what we’re doing or what we’re accomplishing,” Herman said.