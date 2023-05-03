An ordinance allowing the city of Grand Junction to close businesses related to repeated nuisance criminal activity through a civil court process is scheduled to be voted on by City Council today.
The ordinance was presented to City Council at a workshop Monday. Police Chief Matt Smith said it’s similar to how Grand Junction Police address party houses.
“It allows us to go after property owners to sort of say ‘look, if you’re not keeping your property crime free, then there’s a problem,’” Smith said. “And so we’re sort of taking the onus in terms of not just arresting people that are committing crimes at those locations, and sort of trying to come up with some strategies for the root cause of it, which is the establishment itself is harboring these behaviors.”
Crimes that can get a property to be considered a criminal nuisance property include prostitution, gambling, human trafficking, drug manufacturing, drug distribution, sex crimes, theft, disturbing the peace and acts of violence, among others.
“It is unlawful for any person to employ, use, maintain, or make available or allow the employment, use, or maintenance of structures as Criminal Nuisance Property within the City,” the proposed ordinance states. “Any person who fails to voluntarily cease the use or occupancy of a Property as required by this Code may be removed pursuant to a court order after notice and an opportunity to be heard by the Court pursuant to this chapter.”
According to the ordinance, once the Chief of Police has determined a property is a criminal nuisance property, notice shall be posted on the property at least 10 days before any judicial proceedings start. If the property continues to be a nuisance, the city can then initiate a civil suit to close the property for up to a year.
The ordinance was brought forward in order to combat what police have said is a high amount of illegal activity at skilled gaming facilities, aka “grey casinos.”
Skilled gaming businesses operate different types of games similar to arcade games or slot machines.
Business operators have said the games rely on skill instead of chance, and are therefore not gambling. A moratorium on new skilled gaming businesses and skilled gaming businesses moving locations took effect in March.
“There is no unique solution to that particular problem,” City Attorney John Shaver said.
In one instance, the federal government raided several skilled gaming facilities in March 2022, suspecting the out-of-state owner was using the facilities to launder money, Smith said, although an indictment hasn’t been filed.
“They’re still working the case, but it just takes a little while for that to run its course,” Smith said.
Smith said five skilled gaming businesses have closed since the moratorium was enacted, leaving the city with 14 such places.
“They’re very unregulated, because they fall into the cracks of the laws that were established for the gaming towns, really,” Smith said. “We don’t have a regulatory framework for these businesses like we have for, say, marijuana.”
Smith said the city is aiming to prevent the criminal activity that often comes with skilled gaming businesses, rather than regulating whether or not the businesses are actually promoting gambling.
Council Member Abe Herman said he liked that the ordinance could be applied to businesses other than skilled gaming facilities, referencing the Twisted Turtle, a former nightclub in the space now occupied by Gear Junction and Trail Life Brewing.
Should the ordinance pass on first reading today a public hearing and second reading and vote will be held, after which the ordinance would go into effect.
The skilled gaming business moratorium will stay in place for now.
“What our hope is is that this sort of an ordinance gives us some leverage so that the property owners clean up their property and take care of it, and evict those folks if they’re causing problems,” Smith said. “Just like any of us would do if it was our property.”