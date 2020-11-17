The City Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday on refinancing debt on the Lincoln Park Stadium to fund improvements to the property.
The hearing will be part of the council’s regular meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. The public will be able to comment on the refinancing plan, which was first presented to council at its Nov. 2 workshop.
The city, in partnership with the Junior College World Series, took on debt in 2010 in the form of a certificate of participation (COP) to construct the tower between Stocker Stadium and Suplizio Field. Both entities contribute annually to pay that debt, which was set to continue until 2035.
The city is proposing to refinance that debt, taking advantage of low interest rates to fund further renovations to the property. Both the city and JUCO will pay $300,000 annually through 2045. Colorado Mesa University will also contribute $100,000 annually. This will allow the partnering entities to pay off the $5.5 million currently owed on the stadium and raise up to $8 million for the improvements, according to the city’s public hearing notice.
Council directed staff at its Nov. 2 meeting to move forward with the refinancing. It had a first reading on the refinancing ordinance Nov. 5.
“When we have partners like this that are working with us and supporting us and actually contributing, like JUCO especially and CMU putting in another $100,000, I think we need to go forward and try to work something where all of us can see something really positive out of this,” Council member Phyllis Norris said at the Nov. 2 meeting.
Improvements are planned for both Stocker Stadium and Suplizio Field, including an improved entryway with new ticketing locations and retail areas. Suplizio Field, if the refinancing is passed, would have the outfield replaced with new turf and proper drainage infrastructure, as well as improvements to seating. Stocker Stadium would have improvements to its seating as well and could have upgrades to its electrical and audio-visual systems.
The debt the city proposes to take on is not like a traditional bond, which is guaranteed through a pledge of revenue or a general obligation of the city, said Jay Valentine, general services director. A COP is paid through annual appropriation.
The city offers City Hall as collateral, as it did for the original COP, and makes annual lease payments to pay off the debt in partnership with JUCO, Valentine said.
Because it is an annual appropriation, it does not need to be approved by voters, but it will have a public hearing.
Citizens can comment on the proposed refinancing plan at the Wednesday meeting, or they can submit comments in writing prior to the meeting.