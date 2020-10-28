The Grand Junction City Council is moving forward with its regularly scheduled meeting for the day after the presidential election despite concerns raised by Council member Anna Stout.
Stout said at the council’s last regular meeting that she would like the Nov. 4 meeting postponed a week. She said she was contacted by members of the community who said they would not feel safe participating in that meeting since it will be so close to the election.
“There are members of our community who do not feel they can safely exercise their right to participate in their local democracy because they don’t feel they will be safe,” Stout said. “It’s not a matter of police being here or police not being here. It’s a matter of the level of acrimony, the level of conflict and the level of division in this community right now and in our country.”
Council member Phillip Pe’a said he had not heard from anyone in the community concerned about holding the meeting as scheduled.
Mayor Duke Wortmann said he thought people with concerns should feel comfortable communicating with anyone on the City Council. He also referenced previous meetings with heated public comment that took place over the past several months.
“That’s disturbing that you are being told these things, and they aren’t coming to all of us,” Wortmann said. “I don’t know why they wouldn’t trust us at this point. I have no idea. They can stand and call me names. They felt good enough to call me names one night.”
Mayor Pro Tem Kraig Andrews asked if the council could cancel the meeting if it felt security would be an issue closer to the planned date.
City Manager Greg Caton said that was possible. Council member Phyllis Norris suggested giving people concerned about safety the option to give public comment through email or voicemail.
Council member Rick Taggart said he was concerned about holding a meeting so close to the election, but that he would not be attending for medical reasons.
Council member Chuck McDaniel voted alongside Stout to postpone the meeting for a week. Wortmann, Pe’a, Andrews and Norris voted to continue planning the meeting as scheduled.
“I say we plan the meeting to keep the clarity of what we do,” Wortmann said. “We are a board of directors for the city of Grand Junction. I think we should plan the meeting. If it gets canceled, it gets canceled.”
Stout said she will not be participating in the Nov. 4 City Council meeting.
“In solidarity with members of our community, I will not be participating in that meeting and out of grave concern for the safety of our community as well,” Stout said. “I want that on the record as well.”