Grand Junction City Council on Wednesday once again voted down a $652,482 contract with Sorter Construction for concrete work on a section of the Riverfront Trail from Leach Creek to Redlands Parkway.

Two weeks ago, the council rejected Sorter’s bid by a vote of 4-2, with Chuck McDaniel, Abe Herman, Mayor Anna Stout and Randall Reitz voting against the contract because the city’s bid had come in much lower than the private sector bids. Dennis Simpson and Phil Pe’a voted in favor of the contract.

