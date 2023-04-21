Grand Junction City Council on Wednesday once again voted down a $652,482 contract with Sorter Construction for concrete work on a section of the Riverfront Trail from Leach Creek to Redlands Parkway.
Two weeks ago, the council rejected Sorter’s bid by a vote of 4-2, with Chuck McDaniel, Abe Herman, Mayor Anna Stout and Randall Reitz voting against the contract because the city’s bid had come in much lower than the private sector bids. Dennis Simpson and Phil Pe’a voted in favor of the contract.
McDaniel switched his vote from “no” to “yes” Wednesday, saying his understanding of the issue had changed. Because it was a tie, the motion failed.
The city of Grand Junction submitted a sealed bid for the work during the process, but the bid was rescinded and not read after three private companies bid on the work. The city’s bid was unsealed via a Colorado Open Records Request and came in at $456,013.
The city budgeted $500,000 for the project in its 2023 budget.
Council Member Dennis Simpson, who was the person who had the city bid unsealed with an open records request, said it wasn’t his intention to have the council vote down the Sorter contract after the city’s bid was disclosed. Simpson said he saw the overall issue with city’s bid and the specific concrete contract as two separate issues.
“I didn’t intend, nor could I even imagine, that the council, you particularly, would not see the difference between ‘we told them if there’s more than one bid, then the low bid would get it,’ that in my mind was the end of that story, because we had it in writing from city staff. Then I asked for disclosure of our own bid, just on a transparency basis,” Simpson said.
Stout said the council had been on track to approve Sorter’s contract before Simpson had the city’s bid made public.
“You did conflate those things, whether you wanted to or not,” Stout said.
Sorter Construction President Bill Ogle urged the City Council to approve the contract, saying in his opinion council’s decision fell outside the city’s procurement policy.
“Your decision was swayed by the opened records bid, and it wasn’t fair to us at all,” Ogle said.
Herman said the city has always intended to do the work on this project itself, going back to late 2022, because of cost savings.
When the city decided to do the work itself, it was met with backlash by the local contracting community. Both the contractors and City Council agreed a more clear policy needs to be in place for what projects the city can go out to bid for and what projects it can do itself.
City Manager Greg Caton told City Council on April 5 that staff has reached out about creating such a policy to contractor groups and other stakeholders, who haven’t responded to set up meetings.
ARPA APPROPRIATION APPROVED
City Council voted Wednesday to approve $500,000 in America Rescue Act Plan funds to go to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach for the Mother Teresa Place, a 40-unit apartment complex for the chronically unhoused.
Mother Teresa Place will now receive a total of $1.5 million in ARPA funds. The city of Grand Junction now has about $3.2 million in ARPA funds remaining for allocation.
Mayor Anna Stout voted against the appropriation, saying she wants the ARPA fund left intact to consider other projects related to unhoused and behavioral health issues.