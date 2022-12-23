Whether or not Grand Junction will get a recreation center built at Matchett Park is now up to the voters.
Grand Junction City Council voted 5-1 on Wednesday to put a measure on the ballot in April’s municipal election increasing city sales tax by 0.14%, from the current 3.25% to 3.39%, in order to build the center at Matchett Park.
“With approval of the ballot question, the City will proceed without delay to design, construct, furnish, and equip the CRC with an anticipated completion date of late 2025,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou wrote in a report.
Council preciously approved a proposed plan for an 83,000-square-foot rec center, but the actual ballot language is more flexible in terms of amenities, specifying the center could include an aquatic center with a leisure pool, lazy river, water playground, lap pool and warm water therapy pool; a walk/jog track; a multi-sport gymnasium; a fitness and weights area; multi-purpose meeting rooms and other “community gathering and recreation spaces.”
Dennis Simpson voted against the measure because of concerns with the bond.
According to the ballot language, the city will take on $70 million to build the recreation center, with a total debt service not to exceed $148.5 million, based on an estimated 5.75% interest rate over 30 years.
The tax would expire at the end of 2054, according to the ballot language.
The city also plans to use tax money from recreational marijuana businesses to build the rec center, but it’s unknown how much money those businesses will bring in because it’s unknown when any of the businesses might open. Up to 10 businesses will be chosen for licenses, but the licensing process is ongoing.
Several residents spoke in favor of the rec center issue at the meeting.
Sue Springer, a member of the community rec center campaign committee, said she is strongly in favor of the ballot language.
“I can say as a relative newcomer to the community, I don’t always feel like I belong,” Springer said. “But I think a rec center is something this community can really get around.”
Peter Booth, the co-chair of the community rec center campaign committee, said he was enthused by the grassroots effort around getting a rec center built.
“It’s a movement that had a grassroots birth, and has continued for what has now been decades due to grassroots support,” Booth said. “The citizens have wanted this for all this time period.”
The council also voted to put a measure on the ballot allowing the city to lease city property for residential purposes for up to 99 years, instead of the currently allowed 25 years. A similar measure was narrowly defeated in November’s election.