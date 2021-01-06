The Grand Junction City Council voiced support at its work session Monday for several proposed programs that would provide funding to local businesses and nonprofits who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last spring the City Council approved around $1 million for grants to nonprofits providing essential services and for a forgivable loan program for local businesses. Western Colorado Community Foundation President and Executive Director Anne Wenzel said they suggested a new round of nonprofit grants targeted specifically at nonprofits that provide hunger assistance. The proposed cost of the program was $250,000.
“These groups have been scrambling for almost 10 months now,” Wenzel said. “The increase in the need has been there. There was a little bit of a dip in the summer, but it is back and we’re projecting that it will continue for three or four more months here.”
Business Incubator Center Executive Director Jon Maraschin said a second round of relief money to local businesses was needed to “get over the hurdle” of the next three to four months. The program would change slightly from the 2020 program. It would again provide around $500,000 in funding for local businesses.
This time it will be a grant program from the start and some businesses that didn’t qualify in the spring would qualify in this round.
Council Member Anna Stout said she was supportive of both programs, but said she saw a gap in the programs that would not help nonprofit organizations that did not deliver hunger assistance. She said she was not sure which program they would fit better under, but that they had needs like other businesses for help with overhead costs.
“These are still businesses,” Stout said. “They employ people. Nonprofit doesn’t mean that we’re operating at a zero gain. As Anne mentions, these are organizations that have seen their donation revenue decrease, they’ve seen an increase in demand for services even if it’s not directly hunger or housing related.”
Council Member Rick Taggart suggested setting aside another $250,000 for other nonprofits and having staff investigate which partner agency would be best to distribute it. The council agreed and directed staff to move forward with all three programs. They will need a first reading at the City Council, potentially this week, before being finally adopted at a future meeting.
The council will also be distributing nearly $360,000 in federal grant money through the Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant, COVID-19 relief program (CBDG-CV). This money was authorized through the CARES Act.
Principal Planner Kristen Ashbeck said the money has been prioritized to fund housing and rental assistance programs in Grand Junction.
It will need final approval from the City Council, likely in February.